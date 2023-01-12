Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,634 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,428 in the last 365 days.

Lady Madelyn Patterson's newly released "It's Ok To Ask: What Is That Sticking Out Of Your Neck?" is a celebration of the differences that make one human

"It's Ok To Ask: What Is That Sticking Out Of Your Neck?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lady Madelyn Patterson is a heartwarming story of children's natural curiosity about others and the importance of honoring each other's differences.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023   /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "It's Ok To Ask: What Is That Sticking Out Of Your Neck?": an informative and kindhearted juvenile fiction. "It's Ok To Ask: What Is That Sticking Out Of Your Neck?" is the creation of published author Lady Madelyn Patterson, a woman of immense faith who is a breast cancer survivor and a tracheotomy wearer. Patterson is the co-author of the best-selling book, "Souled Out Volume 2," which details her life's challenges and inspired her to write her first solo children's book, "It's Okay to Ask."

Patterson shares, "Curiosity is a natural human trait, especially in children. We applaud our curious children's questions of how is that made. Where does that come from? Why is the grass green? However, when it comes to asking why someone is different from themselves or what they are used to seeing, we tend to discourage them from asking.

"It's Okay to Ask is a story about a young girl who innocently wants to understand and know about the object sticking out of this woman's neck. Her curiosity is met with warmth and sincere appreciation. It is our differences that allow us to embrace each other as human beings. For we are all fearfully and wonderfully made."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lady Madelyn Patterson's new book features vibrant illustrations crafted by Sana Tabassum.

The proceeds from sales of Patterson's book will benefit children at her local children's hospital.

Consumers can purchase "It's Ok To Ask: What Is That Sticking Out Of Your Neck?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "It's Ok To Ask: What Is That Sticking Out Of Your Neck?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Lady Madelyn Patterson's newly released "It's Ok To Ask: What Is That Sticking Out Of Your Neck?" is a celebration of the differences that make one human

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.