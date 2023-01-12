Lady Madelyn Patterson's newly released "It's Ok To Ask: What Is That Sticking Out Of Your Neck?" is a celebration of the differences that make one human

"It's Ok To Ask: What Is That Sticking Out Of Your Neck?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lady Madelyn Patterson is a heartwarming story of children's natural curiosity about others and the importance of honoring each other's differences.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "It's Ok To Ask: What Is That Sticking Out Of Your Neck?": an informative and kindhearted juvenile fiction. "It's Ok To Ask: What Is That Sticking Out Of Your Neck?" is the creation of published author Lady Madelyn Patterson, a woman of immense faith who is a breast cancer survivor and a tracheotomy wearer. Patterson is the co-author of the best-selling book, "Souled Out Volume 2," which details her life's challenges and inspired her to write her first solo children's book, "It's Okay to Ask."

Patterson shares, "Curiosity is a natural human trait, especially in children. We applaud our curious children's questions of how is that made. Where does that come from? Why is the grass green? However, when it comes to asking why someone is different from themselves or what they are used to seeing, we tend to discourage them from asking.

"It's Okay to Ask is a story about a young girl who innocently wants to understand and know about the object sticking out of this woman's neck. Her curiosity is met with warmth and sincere appreciation. It is our differences that allow us to embrace each other as human beings. For we are all fearfully and wonderfully made."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lady Madelyn Patterson's new book features vibrant illustrations crafted by Sana Tabassum.

The proceeds from sales of Patterson's book will benefit children at her local children's hospital.

Consumers can purchase "It's Ok To Ask: What Is That Sticking Out Of Your Neck?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "It's Ok To Ask: What Is That Sticking Out Of Your Neck?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing