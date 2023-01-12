ViaDerma Retains Digital Marketing Leader INTENT SCIENCES to Accelerate Business Growth Online

INTENT SCIENCES has a proven track record of achieving exceptional outcomes with growing businesses of all types & sizes.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC Pink: VDRM) is extremely pleased to announce that they have retained the global digital marketing agency leader INTENT SCIENCES to manage and scale their business growth online via branding, SEO, social media, content marketing, and more throughout 2023.

INTENT SCIENCES is a leading digital marketing agency that specializes in comprehensive go-to-market strategies, SEO (search engine optimization), CRO (conversion rate optimization), social media, press, content marketing, brand development, and more. To date, they have helped dozens of Silicon Valley & international venture-backed startups to Fortune 500 brands generate over $1 billion in revenue online. You can learn more about their comprehensive business experience here.

“We are extremely thrilled to bring on INTENT SCIENCES at this time and to help us move the business forward in this new year. We have seen their results with other companies, and we are convinced their team will greatly help us build the Vitastem brand and drastically increase our revenues for 2023 and beyond.” said ViaDerma President & CEO, Dr. Chris Otiko.

The INTENT SCIENCES marketing team will be working very closely with ViaDerma’s management to help grow the business with advanced B2B & B2C digital marketing campaigns.

“We’re honored and very excited to be working with ViaDerma to help grow the brand and business online. Vitastem is an incredible first aid & antibiotic ointment that works miracles. The world needs to know about the immense value Vitastem provides and we intend to introduce the brand to millions of people online everywhere.” said Michael Balducci, Founder & CEO at INTENT SCIENCES.

“There is an incredible amount of search demand for the many ailments Vitastem is a great solution for. According to primary Google data, there are well over 35 million searches on average each month for several issues Vitastem is an immediate remedy for. From common bacterial skin infections like psoriasis, eczema, diabetic ulcers, acne scars, MRSA, and impetigo to post-op surgical wounds, cuts & scrapes, toenail fungus, first to third-degree burns, and pet wounds too. We intend to help connect Vitastem with those searchers via very advanced SEO strategies, amongst other ongoing brand building campaigns.” said Balducci.

ViaDerma also announced they are continuing to pursue several large purchase orders they are confident could be finalized soon. The company intends to follow up with these endeavors soon.

About ViaDerma, Inc.

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC: VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative technology to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas.

Any forecast of future performance is a "forward looking statement" under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment.

