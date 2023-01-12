Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,509 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with ALFA executives

CANADA, November 1 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Chairman of the Board of ALFA, Armando Garza Sada, and the President of ALFA, Álvaro Fernández Garza. This meeting took place on the margins of the North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico City, Mexico.

ALFA maintains investments in Montréal, Quebec, through its Alpek chemical division, and has a purchasing, research, and development office in Windsor, Ontario, through its Nemak automotive division.

Prime Minister Trudeau highlighted Canada’s innovation economy, investment opportunities, skilled and diverse talent pool, and leadership in clean technology and renewable energy, which align with ALFA’s focus on sustainability. The Prime Minister and ALFA executives discussed opportunities for ALFA’s Nemak automotive division to expand its manufacturing operations in Canada. This would contribute to the development of a North American electrical vehicle industry and supply chain, leveraging Canada’s recently announced Critical Minerals Strategy. ALFA executives also thanked Export Development Canada for their close collaboration and support.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with ALFA executives

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.