Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Torex Gold Resources executives

CANADA, November 1 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President and CEO of Toronto-based Canadian company Torex Gold Resources, Jody Kuzenko, the Senior Vice-President of Human Resources, ESG and Communications, Angie Robson, and the Senior Vice-President of Mexican Operations, Faysal Rodriguez. This meeting took place on the margins of the North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico City, Mexico.

Prime Minister Trudeau commended Torex for its leadership in diversity, equity, and inclusion in the mining sector, as well as its responsible business conduct abroad. Torex is the second largest gold producer in Mexico.

Prime Minister Trudeau welcomed Torex’s program that is creating job opportunities for local women in Mexico, which started in 2018. Torex executives shared their experiences with investing and operating in Mexico, including best practices in fostering strong relationships with local communities and governments where they operate.