Chef Ron’s Super Mineral Broth Makes Veganuary a Delicious and Healthy Month
Soup’s on for Veganuary, the month-long challenge of going meat and dairy-free (aka plant-based) during January.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chef Ron’s hearty vegan Super Mineral Broth is prepared in small batches and contains no preservatives The broth offers all the health benefits and nutrition of bone broth with none of the bones.
“We created a mineral broth using 100 percent clean, sustainable, locally sourced, plant-based ingredients,” said Chef Ron Stewart. “We continue to carry this pioneering philosophy throughout every aspect of our business. We exist to enrich our community’s health and wellness through nourishing, delicious, plant-based food.”
A report by the World Health Organization ranked the consumption of red and processed meat alongside smoking as a major cause of cancer. Eating less meat has also been shown to reduce the risk of stroke, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.
In addition, a Harvard Medical School study reports, “Compared with meat eaters, vegetarians tend to consume less saturated fat and cholesterol and more vitamins C and E, dietary fiber, folic acid, potassium, magnesium and phytochemicals (plant chemicals), such as carotenoids and flavonoids. As a result, they're likely to have lower total and LDL (bad) cholesterol, lower blood pressure and lower body mass index (BMI), all of which are associated with longevity and a reduced risk for many chronic diseases.”
Sipping broth has immense benefits that include reducing inflammation, fostering gut health and facilitating liver function. It’s long been assumed that those benefits are only achieved through bone broth, but that isn’t true anymore. “You can reap all of the amazing benefits of a sipping broth without the harm animal products have on the environment,” Chef Ron said.
In addition to its health benefits, research has shown that avoiding meat and dairy products is the single biggest way to reduce the environmental impact on the planet, including your impact on land use (83 percent of the world’s farmland is used for livestock), water use, greenhouse gases and mass extinction of wildlife.
And a meat-free and dairy-free diet is beneficial for animals. Approximately 86 percent of the world’s land mammals are livestock.
Chef Ron has more than 25 years of experience in the culinary world. While in Los Angeles, he was personally asked to cater the weddings of celebrities Josh Brolin and Diane Lane, and also cooked for Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Britney Spears and Jessica Lange, among others.
But you don’t have to be a celebrity to enjoy the benefits of Chef Ron’s delicious Super Mineral Broth or to participate in Veganuary.
Learn more about Chef Ron’s Super Mineral Broth at chefron.com.
