Việt Nam, Australia look towards 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations

VIETNAM, January 12 - Ambassador Andrew Goledzinowski at the handover ceremony of five refrigerated trucks and a further 4.2 million Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses from Australia to Vietnam at the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in Hà Nội on October 21, 2022. — Photo courtesy of Australian Embassy in Vietnam

HÀ NỘI — In 2023, Việt Nam and Australia will celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations and work towards the goal of the two countries’ leaders to elevate their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Speaking with Vietnam News Agency during the New Year celebrations, Australian Ambassador to Việt Nam Andrew Goledzinowski said the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam–Australia diplomatic relations (February 26, 1973–February 26, 2023) will be a significant milestone in the two countries’ relationship.

According to the Ambassador, it will be an opportunity to reflect on and celebrate the two countries' accomplishments over the past five decades and consider how to most effectively shape their relationship to take advantage of new opportunities and emerging challenges.

“I look forward to working closely with my Vietnamese counterparts to discuss opportunities for stepping up our cooperation to the next level and celebrating all aspects of the Australia-Việt Nam partnership,” Goledzinowski said.

The Ambassador said that the programme of events for the year is being confirmed, though Australia has been planning a range of exciting activities that celebrate indigenous cultures, a love of sport, world-class food and beverages, and the dynamic and innovative societies of the two countries.

“Further deepening our economic cooperation and supporting deeper trade and investment ties will be a key part of our agenda during this important year,” said Goledzinowski.

Regarding Việt Nam's post-pandemic economic recovery, the Ambassador said that Việt Nam’s economic bounce-back in 2022 has been impressive, further cementing its reputation gained during COVID-19 when in both 2020 and 2021 growth remained positive, as a regional outperformer.

However, next year looks more challenging, with global GDP likely to be weak, which will further impact demand for Vietnamese exports, he said, adding that turmoil in the capital markets and reduced liquidity are also challenges the government will need to continue to respond to.

“Australia is proud to cooperate with Việt Nam to support its economic growth and development and increase trade and investment between our two countries. Australia’s development programme supports Việt Nam's economic growth through developing Việt Nam's capital markets, economic and business environment reform, and Việt Nam's green energy transition,” said Goledzinowski.

He also said that Australian traders and investors actively seek to establish new partnerships in Việt Nam.

Congratulating Việt Nam for becoming a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council for 2023-2025, the Ambassador noted that human right is an important area of bilateral engagement between Việt Nam and Australia.

He expressed his desire to learn more about Việt Nam's priorities and objectives for its term on the Human Rights Council, as well as exchange views on how the two nations can strengthen their engagement with the international human rights system during their bilateral Human Rights Dialogue early next year.

Regarding Việt Nam's efforts against corruption with the spirit of "no forbidden zones” and “no exceptions", Ambassador Goledzinnowski applauded the cooperation between Việt Nam and Australia and expressed his delight that Australia has been able to share some of the lessons Australia has learned from its efforts to combat corrupt behaviour.

According to Goledzinowski, Việt Nam's efforts to root out corruption wherever it lies will not only help to build confidence and trust in public officials and institutions, but will also help to level the playing field for foreign firms looking to do business in Việt Nam, which will strengthen Việt Nam's attractiveness as an investment destination. — VNS