US Ambassador discusses war aftermath alleviation in Quảng Trị

VIETNAM, January 12 -  

QUẢNG TRỊ – US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc E. Knapper had a working session in the central province of Quảng Trị on Wednesday to discuss cooperation in handling war consequences.

Receiving the diplomat, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Võ Văn Hưng thanked the US Government for the practical and meaningful support for Quảng Trị through the embassy.

The area of land contaminated with landmines in Quảng Trị remains large, he noted, calling for further remediation assistance from the US so that the province can realise its goal of becoming the first locality in Việt Nam to ensure mine safety by 2025.

He suggested the US Department of State continue to support the implementation of projects benefiting people with disabilities and those infected with Agent Orange/dioxin. Quảng Trị wants to further receive the US’ humanitarian programmes and projects that aid its rural socio-economic development, the official added.

Hưng hoped the diplomat will introduce Quảng Trị’s potential in wind, solar and gas-fuelled thermal power to potential US firms, pledging the best conditions possible for US investors to make fact-finding trips and conduct feasibility studies for their projects.

Knapper said the embassy highly appreciated the close and effective cooperation between the provincial authorities and non-governmental organisations in projects to remove unexploded ordnance and overcome the consequences of war. Quảng Trị has made great contributions to the reconciliation and increasing mutual understanding between the Vietnamese and American people, he added.

The ambassador affirmed that the US Government is committed to dealing with the war consequences and healing the wounds on both sides, based on the principle of being honest with the past and working together towards a prosperous future.

While in Quảng Trị, Knapper also visited a mine disposal site in Triệu Phong District, attended the inauguration ceremony of Triệu Đại Kindergarten and offered incense at the Road 9 National Martyrs Cemetery.

According to the provincial People's Committee, since 1996, the US Government has supported Quảng Trị to implement programmes and projects in the field of war consequence settlement such as demining, assisting people with disabilities, building schools, health stations, and natural disaster prevention and mitigation. The US' funding for mine clearance in the locality is estimated at about US$91 million. VNS

