PHILIPPINES, January 12 - Press Release

January 12, 2023 Gatchalian wants to look into vulnerabilities of the airport infrastructure system Senator Win Gatchalian wants to look into the vulnerabilities of the country's airport infrastructure system to avoid a repeat of the New Year technical glitch that left tens of thousands of air passengers stranded for hours and even days. "If left unchecked, any vulnerabilities could undermine government efforts to safeguard economic recovery initiatives for the tourism and transportation sectors," Gatchalian said, as he filed Senate Resolution 421 calling for an inquiry into the incident, which supposedly stemmed from a technical glitch involving the Communications, Navigation, and Surveillance Systems for Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM). Such inquiry should also zero in on security and redundancy measures in all aspects of the country's air transportation system to avoid similar incidents and ensure the safety, convenience, and rights of affected passengers, Gatchalian emphasized. As a result of the New Year glitch, there were reported flight cancellations, diversions, and delays affecting up to 66 thousand passengers. The incident, which caused a shutdown of the country's entire airspace for about 10 hours, resulted in an estimated revenue loss of P131.97 million based on the average daily revenue of the flight segment sector from 2020 to 2022 of P316.73 billion, as per data from Statista. Gatchalian also noted that following the incident, various speculations have come out as to the reported cause of the technical glitch at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) that included the vulnerability of the system to cyberattacks, sabotage diversion of budget allotted for the system to non-essential civil works at NAIA, absence of back-up system outside airport premises, and plain incompetence among traffic control personnel, among others, Aside from causing revenue loss and inconvenience to stranded passengers, the New Year incident also jeopardized the employment of some overseas Filipino workers who were not able to return to their employers on time. "Kailangan nating malaman ang puno't dulo ng mga ganitong pangyayari upang bigyang-daan ng awtoridad ang mga kinakailangang aksyon, kabilang ang mga redundancy measures para masigurong hindi na maulit ang ganitong mga insidente at para din mapanagot ang mga nasa likod nito," Gatchalian said. Further, "the incident set back the government's initiatives to promote the country as a tourism destination," he added. Kahinaan sa imprastraktura ng paliparan iimbestigahan ng Senado - Gatchalian Nais ni Senador Win Gatchalian na repasuhin ang anumang kahinaan sa imprastraktura ng paliparan sa bansa upang maiwasang maulit ang technical glitch na nangyari noong bagong taon na nagdulot ng pagkaantala ng biyahe ng maraming pasahero. "Kung hindi mapipigilan, ang anumang mga kahinaan ay maaaring makasira sa pagsisikap ng gobyerno na pangalagaan ang mga hakbangin para sa patuloy na pagbangon ng ekonomiya para sa sektor ng turismo at transportasyon," sabi ni Gatchalian, kasunod ng inihain niyang Senate Resolution 421 na nananawagan para sa isang pagsisiyasat sa naturang insidente, na diumano ay nagmula sa isang technical glitch na kinasasangkutan ng Communications, Navigation, and Surveillance Systems for Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM). Tututukan din ng Senado ang mga hakbang sa seguridad at redundancy sa lahat ng aspeto ng sistema ng transportasyon sa himpapawid ng bansa upang maiwasan na maulit ang insidente at matiyak ang kaligtasan, kaginhawahan, at karapatan ng mga apektadong pasahero, binigyang-diin ni Gatchalian. Dahil sa sinasabing glitch noong bagong taon, may mga naiulat na pagkansela ng flights, paglilipat, at pagkaantala ng mga byahe na nakaapekto sa higit 60 libong mga pasahero. Ang insidente, na nagdulot ng pagsasara ng buong airspace ng bansa sa loob ng humigit-kumulang 10 oras, ay nagresulta sa pagkawala ng kita na umaabot sa tinatayang P131.97 milyon batay sa average na pang-araw-araw na kita ng sektor ng flight segment mula 2020 hanggang 2022 na P316.73 bilyon, base sa datos mula sa Statista. Binanggit din ni Gatchalian na kasunod ng insidente, iba't ibang espekulasyon ang lumabas sa napaulat na dahilan ng technical glitch sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) na kinabibilangan ng vulnerability ng sistema sa cyberattacks, sabotage, diversion ng budget na inilaan para sa system sa non-essential civil works sa NAIA, kawalan ng back-up system sa labas ng airport premises, at incompetence ng mga traffic control personnel, bukod sa iba pa. Bukod sa pagkawala ng kita at abala sa mga naistranded na pasahero, ang insidente ay nagdulot din ng panganib sa trabaho ng ilang overseas Filipino worker na hindi nakabalik agad sa kanilang mga trabaho sa labas ng bansa. "Kailangan nating malaman ang puno't dulo ng mga ganitong pangyayari upang bigyang-daan ang mga aksyon kabilang ang mga redundancy measures para masigurong hindi na ito maulit at para din mapanagot ang mga nasa likod ng insidente," ayon kay Gatchalian. Dagdag pa niya, "ang insidente ay may malaking epekto sa inisyatiba ng gobyerno upang isulong ang turismo sa bansa at makilala bilang isang destination hub, pagtatapos niya.