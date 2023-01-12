NSF provides scholarships supporting education and professional development for next generation cybersecurity experts and professionals

The U.S. National Science Foundation CyberCorps® Scholarship for Service program is providing more than $29 million in new funding to nine universities in 2023. CyberCorps® SFS supports the development of a robust and resilient cybersecurity workforce and addresses the unique challenges of recruiting and retaining cybersecurity professionals for careers serving in local, state, federal or tribal governments.

New grantees join 89 academic institutions currently part of the NSF CyberCorps® SFS program across 39 states that now include Kentucky, Oregon and Wisconsin, as well as the District of Columbia and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. NSF’s investment will increase the size and strength of the nation's cybersecurity workforce, which is critical to national security, and will address the demand for dedicated cybersecurity professionals, particularly in government organizations.

"Cybersecurity is one of the most important issues confronting society in the information age," said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "As our reliance on the national cyberspace evolves, so does the complexity of the cyber threats we face. It is imperative that we support the development of a strong cybersecurity workforce to ensure we can all benefit from secure and trustworthy cyberspace."

The CyberCorps® SFS program plays a critical role in the U.S. national strategy for the cybersecurity workforce. Since the program’s inception, more than 4220 students have graduated from the program and have gone on to become experts in cybersecurity.

Awardees will focus on interdisciplinary cybersecurity, ethics and strategy, developing the cybersecurity workforce of tomorrow, and emerging disciplines like artificial intelligence and next generation wireless. The ambitious projects these awardees undertake will shape the current and future cybersecurity workforce and landscape.

2023 awardees are listed below.

Awardees are selected from a nationwide cadre of institutions with innovative interdisciplinary programs in cybersecurity education and professional development. The planned projects will support the education, recruitment and development of future cybersecurity professionals.

The awardees will be recognized during the CyberCorps® SFS Job Fair opening ceremony on January 11, 2023. More information about the NSF CyberCorps Scholarships for Service program can be found at nsf.gov.