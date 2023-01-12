Staff member arrested

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (23-04)

January 11, 2023 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Kelly Surrounded (57), a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L), was arrested today by the Nebraska State Patrol for providing use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person.

Per Nebraska Revised Statute §83-417, conveying any unauthorized communication or article to or from any committed offender is a Class IV felony. Surrounded has been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) since December 2019. He resigned his position today.

