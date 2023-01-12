Seoul Manufacturer Sentech ENG Acquiring Numerous Industry Patents and Certificates
Sentech ENG simultaneously solves product design and manufacturing issuesSEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a one-stop instrumentation manufacturer, Sentech ENG has become a leading provider of a wide range of measurement and control products in South Korea and Southeast Asia, developing tools that measure temperature, humidity, pressure and flow.
Since forming in 2007, the company has acquired eight patents, 12 international standard certificates, two Korean standard certificates and other credentials.
Sentech ENG’s growth comes from a strong technical support team, manufacturing facilities to custom-make temperature sensors, thermowell, wire and other products to meet all requirements, and the ability to host on-site technical meetings. Additionally, Sentech ENG invests more than 6 percent of its annual sales each year in research and development.
Sentech ENG’s high-quality composite services simultaneously solve product design and manufacturing issues.
A Sentech ENG specialty is its production of explosion-proof products, which is critical for the steel, power plant and heavy industries. Sentech ENG holds an explosion-proof certificate for Europe, known as ATEX, and an international explosion-proof certificate (IECEx).
Additionally, Sentech ENG holds an intrinsic safe explosion-proof certificate, or ia/ib, which applies to low-power equipment. It is a certificate for products that minimize the risk of explosion by surrounding explosive gases by reducing the incidence rate of sparks or heat. A second flame-proof certificate applies to products that can withstand the pressure of explosions occurring inside the case and prevents internal explosions caused by explosive gases from leading to secondary external explosion damage.
With the boom in steel and semiconductor industries, Sentech ENG is expanding factories and investing in facilities to increase production in line with growing domestic demand, and exports are expected to increase.
For more information about Sentech Eng, visit www.sentecheng.com/e_index.php.
About Sentech ENG
Sentech ENG Co., Ltd. is a quality manufacturer of instrumentation and control equipment in the Korea and Southeast Asian region. Established in 2007, Sentech ENG is dedicated to development measurement tools. As a result, Sentech ENG has transformed into a truly recognized company with the reputation of providing quality instruments, material product development and repair services and manufacturing. As an ISO 9001, CE-certified company, we commit ourselves to bringing out the very best quality in our products and services to our customers. In 2017, Sentech ENG was awarded the Prestigious Korea SMEs.
Raina, Manager / Sales Department
Sentech ENG
raina@sentecheng.com