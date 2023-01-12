TrailBlazer6, a Veteran owned, Revenue Operations and Growth Marketing Consulting Firm, Celebrates a 1-year Anniversary
TrailBlazer6 is a consulting firm that provides Revenue operations and Growth Marketing to startups and small-to-medium-sized companies.UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrailBlazer6, a Veteran Owned & Operated Revenue Operations and Growth Consulting firm, celebrates its first anniversary. The consulting firm provides fractional support to startups and small-to-medium-sized businesses that don't have the required resources to hire full-time employees to fill the roles of marketing, sales, or customer success. TrailBlazer6 is a fractional option for companies that want to leverage HubSpot, Revenue Operations, and Growth Marketing to fuel sustainable growth. The firm's growth strategy is to only partner with a select few clients - clients that they can actually help - ensuring operational bandwidth to provide clients with exceptional service.
Initially, TrailBlazer6 only offered an implementation setup of HubSpot while synchronizing the revenue-generating departments - marketing, sales, and customer success. Building a strategic roadmap was the initial step, followed by refining processes and implementing it into the primary platform (HubSpot). TrailBlazer6 clients wanted more. They wanted growth marketing and content to help them build their brand, voice, and content. TrailBlazer6 now offers content and growth marketing services. Marketing services now include social, content, video, PR, website design, email marketing, newsletters, and content distribution. The philosophy of growth marketing is to provide continuous content to clients throughout the buyer's journey - from awareness to referrals. Additionally, the TrailBlazer6 team has a rapid experimentation mindset regarding growth marketing. Growth marketing service, revenue operations services, and outbound marketing services gives our clients a holistic revenue engine for growth. The fractional option - dependent on the growth cycle - allows our clients to be strategic with their financial resources. For instance, a client might only need inbound generated leads to build their revenue pipeline.
With the resources to provide growth marketing and revenue operations, TrailBlazer6 is positioned to help small-to-medium-sized companies and startups build sustainable revenue growth. TrailBlazer6 has helped SaaS, biotech, life sciences, real estate, construction, and nonprofit companies build sustainable growth. TrailBlazer6's past projects have varied from a full revenue operations implementation to staff training of HubSpot.
As the economic turmoil continues and companies continue to cut their headcount, TrailBlazer6 is positioned to help these companies by providing a fractional option of trained professionals. Business leaders will alleviate their risk and increase their time-to-value since the TrailBlazer6 consultants are trained professionals - no managing, training, or hiring is required.
About TrailBlazer6: "I transitioned out of the U.S. Army in 2016. Immediately after transitioning out of the Army, I held a few business-unit level manager positions in Corporate America. Then I tasted the venture-backed startup world and fell in love with the dynamics and "make it happen" mentality. It was like being in the Army all over again. The small teams, building something, and the ongoing problems to solve gave me a new sense of purpose. Something that I've been missing since I got out of the Army. And now my team and I help SMBs win the game of building sustainable growth," states Orlando Gonzalez, Founder, Principal Strategist. As 2023 progresses, Trailblazer6 intends to maintain the same sustainable growth trajectory by delivering results and listening to its clients.
