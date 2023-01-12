Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,421 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Fontes Delivers Keynote Address To Tribal Leaders

PHOENIX – This morning, Secretary Fontes delivered the keynote address for tribal leaders at the Inter-Tribal Association of Arizona (ITAA) breakfast in advance of their 28th annual Indian Nations and Tribes Legislative Day at the Arizona State Legislature.

In his remarks, Secretary Fontes recognized Arizona's 22 tribal nations and emphasized their sovereignty. He stressed the importance of strong relationships and consultation between the state government and tribal communities, specifically focusing on pursuing a shared goal of preserving Arizona and tribal nations' important heritage through the state's archiving system.

"Given the complexities that have often arisen with tribal ballot access in municipal, state, and federal elections," said Secretary Fontes, "I recommend that the ITAA work with county officials on election issues and lean on the Secretary's office for support in facilitating those relationships," he added.

The Secretary was honored to deliver today's keynote. In the early days of the new administration, the Secretary will maintain a busy schedule visiting key organizations and constituencies.

 

You just read:

Secretary Fontes Delivers Keynote Address To Tribal Leaders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.