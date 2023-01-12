Secretary Fontes Delivers Keynote Address To Tribal Leaders

PHOENIX – This morning, Secretary Fontes delivered the keynote address for tribal leaders at the Inter-Tribal Association of Arizona (ITAA) breakfast in advance of their 28th annual Indian Nations and Tribes Legislative Day at the Arizona State Legislature.

In his remarks, Secretary Fontes recognized Arizona's 22 tribal nations and emphasized their sovereignty. He stressed the importance of strong relationships and consultation between the state government and tribal communities, specifically focusing on pursuing a shared goal of preserving Arizona and tribal nations' important heritage through the state's archiving system.

"Given the complexities that have often arisen with tribal ballot access in municipal, state, and federal elections," said Secretary Fontes, "I recommend that the ITAA work with county officials on election issues and lean on the Secretary's office for support in facilitating those relationships," he added.

The Secretary was honored to deliver today's keynote. In the early days of the new administration, the Secretary will maintain a busy schedule visiting key organizations and constituencies.