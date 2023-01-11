A Warm Bed and a Roof Over One’s Head: A Miracle for Many Ukrainians this New Year

After all the sorrows, the re-taking of the village by the Ukrainian Government gave the villagers a new sense of hope. They started putting the pieces back together, but the elderly, families with many children and people with disabilities – who rely on the modest state pension to survive – couldn't cope on their own.

Yulia and Liudmyla replaced their broken windows and door with plywood, but this was only a temporary solution. With the onset of the cold weather, Liudmyla started preparing for the worst – even if unbearably cold, she would not leave her land.

Help came in November when mobile teams working with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) supported 109 families in the Kyiv Region with renovation works. In Yulia’s house, staff installed seven new windows and a metal door and in Liudmyla’s, they replaced the broken windows and door and helped repair the damaged roof. The works were finished just as the first snow began to fall.

As the new year begins, it is finally warm again in Yulia and Liudmyla’s homes. Wood – a scarce but precious resource – is burning in the stoves. Yulia shows the stock of firewood and food and says, “Come what may, Ukrainians will survive.”

At midnight, celebrating the hope that the new year brings, many Ukrainians made the same wish: to restore peace in 2023 and leave behind the bitter memories of the brutal war that came to their doorstep – and sometimes through it.