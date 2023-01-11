Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,421 in the last 365 days.

A Warm Bed and a Roof Over One’s Head: A Miracle for Many Ukrainians this New Year

After all the sorrows, the re-taking of the village by the Ukrainian Government gave the villagers a new sense of hope. They started putting the pieces back together, but the elderly, families with many children and people with disabilities – who rely on the modest state pension to survive – couldn't cope on their own.

Yulia and Liudmyla replaced their broken windows and door with plywood, but this was only a temporary solution. With the onset of the cold weather, Liudmyla started preparing for the worst – even if unbearably cold, she would not leave her land.

Help came in November when mobile teams working with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) supported 109 families in the Kyiv Region with renovation works. In Yulia’s house, staff installed seven new windows and a metal door and in Liudmyla’s, they replaced the broken windows and door and helped repair the damaged roof. The works were finished just as the first snow began to fall.

As the new year begins, it is finally warm again in Yulia and Liudmyla’s homes. Wood – a scarce but precious resource – is burning in the stoves. Yulia shows the stock of firewood and food and says, “Come what may, Ukrainians will survive.”

At midnight, celebrating the hope that the new year brings, many Ukrainians made the same wish: to restore peace in 2023 and leave behind the bitter memories of the brutal war that came to their doorstep – and sometimes through it.

You just read:

A Warm Bed and a Roof Over One’s Head: A Miracle for Many Ukrainians this New Year

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.