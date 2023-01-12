EDDY ANDREWS SET TO BE GUEST SPEAKER AT EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT EXPO
EINPresswire.com/ -- Eddy Andrews, the experienced public safety professional and disaster response and emergency management specialist, is proud to be a guest speaker at the upcoming Emergency Management and Disaster Response Expo. This will be Eddy’s first appearance at the Expo and will build upon his already successful workshops and seminars that he has been conducting across Australia.
The annual Emergency Management and Disaster Response Expo is a unique trade event in Australia that is designed to bring together some of the most experienced individuals in the sector, allowing them to share experiences and insight. The free event is designed to provide attendees with the knowledge and tools they need to successfully navigate the increasingly more challenging world.
With a combined 45 years of experience working in the military and business sectors, Eddy Andrews is one of the most experienced public safety professionals in the industry. He has worked tirelessly over the years to help governments, businesses, organisations and individuals to improve their disaster and emergency management and response protocols.
At 18 years old, Eddy Andrews launched his own private search and rescue company, helping to save the lives of hundreds of individuals who found themselves stranded in the ocean by his town. From there, he went on to work across a network of public safety organisations as well as holding positions at airline operators, shipping businesses and military contractors.
It is this vast experience that Eddy draws upon when he undertakes his regular workshops and seminars. These public speaking events are designed to provide essential tips and advice to companies and individuals on what they can do to minimise the risk of injury and protect their property and loved ones.
Eddy Andrews is now honoured to be asked to give a talk at the upcoming Emergency Management and Disaster Response Expo. During the conference, Eddy will be discussing his incredible career, from his humble beginnings starting his own search and rescue organisation to leading large disaster response operations in Australia, Kenya and Russia.
Speaking ahead of his appearance at the conference, Eddy Andrews said, “It is a real honour to be asked to talk at the upcoming Emergency Management and Disaster Response Expo. It only feels like yesterday that I was starting my first company, but fast forward 45 years, and it has been quite an adventure!
Over the past four decades, the world has changed significantly, and we are able to provide far greater levels of planning and response than ever before. However, it is essential that individuals are continuously learning and adapting to ensure that they are fully prepared. That is why in my talk, I will also be covering what we can do to prepare for the future and the challenges we may face.”
To learn more about Eddy Andrews’ amazing career and to find out what services he offers visit his website at https://eddyandrews.com.au/.
