everbowl® Launches NEW LTO Featuring Butterfly Pea Flower Ingredient-Based Products

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California-based craft superfood chain everbowl® (www.everbowl.com) introduces the ultimate superfood pairing: the new Butterfly Pea Coco Limone bowl and smoothie. For a limited time, everbowl® will be offering these brand-new unique and tasty butterfly pea-incorporated options that are sure to become a new favorite.

Native to Asia and often used to make herbal tea, the butterfly pea plant has a mild floral flavor and beautiful purple coloring. These new signature items combine butterfly pea with hints of lemon and coconut to give it a refreshingly sweet and fun flavor. The bowl pairs the new Butterfly Pea Coco Limone base with the fan-favorite acai base, topped with granola, strawberries, kiwis, bananas, and a sprinkle of coconut. Smoothie lovers will enjoy the Butterfly Pea Coco Limone base blended with vanilla, strawberries, bananas and almond milk.

"Our infusion of coconut and lemon is perfectly balanced and compliments the butterfly pea's subtle earthy, floral tones to give these bowls and smoothies a truly one-of-a-kind flavor blend of tangy and sweet," notes everbowl Brand President Trevor Sacco. "The Butterfly Pea Coco Limone base captures everbowl's core belief in eating the way we were meant to while providing a fun, multi-sensory dining experience."

This new pairing is available at all everbowl locations now through April 30. Kate Morgan, the company's VP of Marketing and Operations, said the timing makes sense, as customers can find a delicious and better-for-you option coming out of the indulgent holiday season. "Our new butterfly pea smoothies and bowls give our customers a unique and flavorful option to fuel active, healthy, lifestyles that everbowl consistently promotes, and to help us all keep our New Year's resolutions and get ready for spring."

She noted that consistently augmenting, refining, and refreshing its menu is central to everbowl's long-term product development and expansion strategies. New, innovative, and limited-time flavor combinations not only attract new guests eager to power a movement-centered lifestyle but also deliver new options and variety for long-term everbowl patrons.

Established in 2016, everbowl® is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant chain with over 50 locations in California, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah, with plans to open an additional 150+ locations over the next 36 months in Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Texas, North Carolina, and more. The everbowl menu offers a variety of build-your-own craft superfood bowls featuring acai, pitaya, matcha, blue majic, vanilla, chia pudding, coconut, cacao and chewy as the base ingredient options along with unlimited fresh fruit toppings and healthy super stuff add-ins. Through a growing footprint of retail locations and CPG product extensions, everbowl encourages consumers to "unevolve®" — to live actively and eat "stuff that's been around forever®." Franchise opportunities are available. Visit https://www.everbowl.com/franchise.

