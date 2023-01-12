Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Sison’s Travel to New York

Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison will travel to New York January 12-13 for consultations with senior UN officials and G7 counterparts on key U.S. multilateral priorities. A/S Sison will meet with UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo to underscore U.S. support for the UN’s efforts to prevent conflict and build sustainable peace, with a focus on Afghanistan and Ukraine. In a meeting with the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Assistant Secretary Sison will reiterate the U.S. commitment to peacekeeping missions around the world as crucial tools to advance peace and security. The Assistant Secretary will also consult with G7 counterparts on shared priorities at the United Nations and ways to strengthen international institutions.

