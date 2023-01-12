Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Intuit, Inc. (INTU) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Intuit, Inc. ("Intuit" or the "Company") INTU. Investors who purchased Intuit securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/intu.

The investigation concerns whether Intuit has violated federal securities laws.

On September 1, 2022, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") filed a lawsuit against Intuit subsidiary Credit Karma, alleging that Credit Karma used deceptive tactics by claiming customers were "pre-approved" and had "90% odds" of approval for credit card offers. On this news, Intuit's stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchasedIntuit shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/intu. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

