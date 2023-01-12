Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Global Payments, Inc. (GPN) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Global Payments, Inc. ("Global Payments" or the "Company") GPN. Investors who purchased Global Payments securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gpn.

The investigation concerns whether Global Payments has violated federal securities laws.

On October 18, 2022, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") filed a lawsuit against Active Network LLC ("Active Network"), a payment processor owned by Global Payments, alleging that Active Network used deceptive tactics with respect to its enrollment processes. On this news, Global Payments' stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchasedGlobal Payments shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gpn. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

