Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) Investigation

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. ("Fate" or the "Company") FATE.

The investigation concerns whether Fate has violated federal securities laws.

On April 2, 2020, Fate announced that it had entered into a global collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. ("Janssen"), one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, for cell-based cancer immunotherapies, under which Fate received a $50 million upfront payment (the "Janssen Collaboration"). In addition, Fate was eligible for up to $3 billion in various milestone payments and double-digit royalties on any net sales from the collaboration. Then, on January 5, 2023, Fate announced that it had terminated the Janssen Collaboration. Specifically, the Company disclosed that it was "not able to align with Janssen on their proposal for continuation of our collaboration, where two product candidates targeting high-value, clinically-validated hematology antigens were set to enter clinical development in 2023[.]" In addition, as a result of the termination, Fate revealed that it would reduce its headcount to about 220 employees in Q1 2023, and would discontinue several of its natural cell killer programs in various cancers. On this news, Fate's stock price fell $6.76 per share, or 61.45%, to close at $4.24 per share on January 6, 2023.

