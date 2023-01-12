Berman Tabacco Announces Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Enovix Corporation (ENVX)

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2023) - Berman Tabacco, a national law firm representing investors, is investigating potential securities law violations by Enovix Corporation ENVX ("Enovix" or the "Company"). On January 6, 2023, a securities class action lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Enovix common stock (or Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. ("RSVAC") common stock prior to July 15, 2021) between February 22, 2021 through January 3, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").

About the Lawsuit

The class action complaint alleges, among other things, that "[o]n November 1, 2022, Enovix announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Enovix revealed that in the quarter, it realized just $8,000 in revenue. Moreover, it revealed that it would be 'dialing back' its work on improving the Gen1 lines in favor of shifting its focus to its future Gen2 lines because the supposed improvements were not having the desired results on output. Consequently, Enovix 'anticipate[d] achieving lower overall output from Fab-1 in 2023.'" On this news, "Enovix fell from a close of $18.87 per share on October 31, 2022, to $10.53 per share by the close of trading on November 2, 2022, a 44% decline." On January 3, 2023, the Enovix "revealed that the Company's second production facility and Gen2 lines would be delayed by several additional months because of the equipment failures experienced in the Fab-1 lines." On this news, "Enovix's share price dropped 41% from a close of $12.12 per share on January 3, 2022 to a close of $7.15 on January 4, 2022." The complaint alleges that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements concerning its ability to scale production of its batteries during the Class Period.

