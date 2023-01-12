Submit Release
Speed Limit Reduction on Powerline Road

WILTON MANORS, Fla., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 

NUMBER
2023-001

Speeding endangers everyone on our roadways. The Florida Department of Transportation, District 4, recently lowered the posted speed limit on Powerline Road (NW 9 Avenue) from 40 miles per hour (mph) to 35 miles per hour (mph).

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) projects that an estimated 42,915 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2021, a 10.5% increase from the 38,824 fatalities in 2020. The projection is the highest number of fatalities since 2005 and the largest annual percentage increase in the Fatality Analysis Reporting System's history. Behind each of these numbers is a life tragically lost, and a family left behind.

The Wilton Manors Police Department is committed to raising public awareness of the new reduced speed limit as well as reduce speeding on Powerline Road (NW 9 Avenue) and throughout the City of Wilton Manors. Wilton Manors Police Officers will conduct public education, proactive enforcement and high visibility patrols during January 1, 2023 through March 1, 2023.

Together, we can help prevent injuries and save lives.

Contact:
Officer Jennifer B. Graziose
Public Information Officer
954-390-2150
wmpdpio@wmpd.org

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/speed-limit-reduction-on-powerline-road-301719678.html

SOURCE Wilton Manors Police Department

