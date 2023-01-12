Submit Release
Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI)

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Super Micro Computer Inc. ("Super Micro" or the "Company") SMCI. The investigation concerns whether Super Micro and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Super Micro designs, develops, manufactures and sells server solutions based on modular and open-standard architecture.

On January 10, 2023, market analyst Spruce Point Capital released a report about Super Micro that expressed "grave concerns about the accuracy of [Super Micro's] financial reporting and sustainability of its recent stock price performance." On this news, the price of Super Micro shares declined by $6.40 per share, or approximately 7.55%, from $84.77 per share to close at $78.37 on January 10, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Super Micro securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

