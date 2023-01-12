Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, January 12, 2023
January 11, 2023 5:54 PM | 3 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Private meetings
|
11:25 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Japan, Kishida Fumio.
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
|
11:30 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in an expanded meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan, Kishida Fumio. He will be joined by the Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, Mary Ng, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, and the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne.
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
|
|
|
12:35 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will host an official luncheon with the Prime Minister of Japan, Kishida Fumio.
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
|
|
|
2:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will hold a joint media availability with the Prime Minister of Japan, Kishida Fumio.
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/11/c5491.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.