Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, January 12, 2023

January 11, 2023 5:54 PM | 3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Private meetings

11:25 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Japan, Kishida Fumio.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting 

11:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in an expanded meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan, Kishida Fumio. He will be joined by the Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, Mary Ng, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, and the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne.



Note for media:

  • Official photographers only


12:35 p.m.

The Prime Minister will host an official luncheon with the Prime Minister of Japan, Kishida Fumio.



Note for media:

  • Open coverage for opening remarks
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.


2:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will hold a joint media availability with the Prime Minister of Japan, Kishida Fumio.



Note for media:

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/11/c5491.html

You just read:

