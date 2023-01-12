MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, January 2, 2022 to Monday, January 9, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, January 2, 2022, through Monday, January 9, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 36 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, January 2, 2022

A Springfield Armory XD-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Potomac Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-000-983

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-001-085

Tuesday, January 3, 2022

An American Tactical Omni-Hybrid 5.56mm caliber rifle and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2600 block of 12th Place, Southeast. CCN: 23-001-519

A Sig Sauer P-250 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Michael Alfonzo Carter, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-001-668

Wednesday, January 4, 2022

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 23-001-773

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of H Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-001-991

A Taurus 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1300 block of Fort Stevens Drive, Northwest. CCN: 23-002-040

A Taurus PT-92 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the block of 4500 Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Kyle Addison Fletcher, of Gordonsville, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-002-200

A Century Arms Ras-47 7.62x39 caliber rifle was recovered in the 2500 block of 11th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-002-238

Thursday, January 5, 2022

A Sig Sauer SP-2340 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Timothy Devante Rice, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-002-374

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Girard Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-002-674

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Raum Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Tremayne Piero Williams, Jr., of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-002-694

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1200 block of Oak Drive, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Jermone Jeter, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-002-773

Friday, January 6, 2022

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Raum Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Darryl Vest, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-003-183

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Franklin Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Tyris Allen Walker, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-003-269

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 100 block of N Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-003-279

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the Unit block of M Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Johnny Harry Wilson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Drinking in Public, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-003-308

Saturday, January 7, 2022

A Springfield Armory XDS .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Myron Edward Sexton II Foxworth, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm, and Allow Operation with Improper Tags. CCN: 23-003-708

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Amin Skaikay, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol. CCN: 23-003-790

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and a Browning Arms Remington Magnum 7mm caliber rifle were recovered in the 4700 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Jordan Allen Curl, of Northwest, D.C., Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-003-812

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of D Street, Northeast . The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Andre Cleo Wilkins, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 23-003-815

A BB gun was recovered in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 57-year-old Michael Eugene McGhee, of Southeast, D.C., for Shoplifting, Bench Warrant, and Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 23-003-824

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southwest, D.C., 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 14-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Unauthorized use of a Vehicle. CCN: 23-003-874

Sunday, January 8, 2023

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-003-880

A Taurus PT24/7 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Warren McArthur Greene, Jr., of Greenbelt, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 23-003-915

A Ruger SR-9C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Michael Stewart, of Greenbelt, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Receiving Stolen Property, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-003-944

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-004-213

A Taurus Millennium G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Howard Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-004-230

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of South Capitol Street and Halley Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Michael Blackson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Unlawful Possession/Transfer of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-004-357

Monday, January 9, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of 13th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Brian Richard, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-004-798

A Century Arms TP-9SFX 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Fourth Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Lucky Short, of Temple Hills, MD, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-004-815

A Ruger 9E 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of Butler Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-004-823

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Emmanuel David Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-004-829

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###