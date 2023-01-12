Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1000 Block of Park Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, in the 1000 block of Park Road, Northwest.

At approximately 10:20 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries. The suspect was later apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 18-year-old Keron Dukes, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife). After further investigation, the detectives’ learned that the suspect and victim were known to each other.

###