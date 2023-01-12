When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Ameripack Foods LLC of Hughes Springs, TX is issuing a recall for 976lbs. of brownies for H-E-B Meal Simple Chocolate Chunk Brownie 13 Oz due to an undeclared – Soy & Egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recall was initiated after discovering that trays of brownies were mislabeled on the back as Sopapilla Cheesecake, which does not list egg and soy allergens, on the product ingredient label.

There have been no injuries or illnesses reported to date.

The recalled product was available for purchase at H-E-B retail stores in the state of Texas.

UPC UPC Description Lot Code 4122077413 Chocolate Chunk Brownie 13oz Use By 01/12/2023

What You Should Do: Consumers who have purchased this product should discontinue use immediately and return the product to the nearest H-E-B store for a full refund.

Consumer Contact Information: Consumers with questions regarding this recall should contact Ameripack Foods LLC. at 903-296-8206 (Monday -Friday 8:00am to 4:30pm Central Standard Time)

Consumers with questions or concerns about their health should contact their Physician.