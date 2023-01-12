Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,007 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,016 in the last 365 days.

CLB Productions Launches 2048 Bitcoin - The Puzzle Game that Rewards Players with Cryptocurrency

2048 Bitcoin Logo

Logo of 2048 Bitcoin

2048 Bitcoin Gameplay

Gameplay of 2048 Bitcoin

YONKERS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLB Productions, a leading developer of innovative games, announced the release of 2048 Bitcoin, the latest addition to the popular 2048 puzzle game. This version offers players the unique opportunity to earn satoshis, the smallest unit of Bitcoin, by playing the game.

2048 Bitcoin offers an innovative twist on a classic game, as it adds a financial incentive for players. Not only does it challenge players problem-solving skills, it also provides a chance for them to earn cryptocurrency. This game is a must-try for any puzzle enthusiast looking for a new and exciting way to earn rewards.

The game is guaranteed to be won and the real challenge is to see how many satoshis can be earned. The players are encouraged to try it out at https://www.2048bitcoin.world and for those who want to know more about it, read the feature on Hobby Developers by ZEBEDEE at https://blog.zebedee.io/hobby-developers-feat-2048/

2048 Bitcoin is the latest release from CLB Productions, a company that constantly creates unique and interesting games for its players.

Jose Moran Urena
CLB Productions
+1 914-233-7373
hello@2048bitcoin.world
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

CLB Productions Launches 2048 Bitcoin - The Puzzle Game that Rewards Players with Cryptocurrency

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.