Event to celebrate the life, messages of MLK at the Capitol Building Friday

You're invited! Join us this Friday, January 13, 2023, for the Georgia’s 39th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration of Service. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ Martin Luther King Jr. Advisory Council is hosting the event at 11 a.m. in the north wing of the Georgia Capitol Building.

The Capitol Building is located at 206 Washington St SW, Atlanta, GA 30334.

However, if you are unable to attend physically, you can still tune in. This event will also be livestreamed from start to finish on the DCA YouTube Channel, GADCACommunityAffairs.

We look forward to seeing you there!

