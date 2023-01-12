Jet Mill Market is Slated to Grow from US$ 1,297.3 Million in 2023 to US$ 2,195.1 Million at the end of 2033 Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

The jet mill market is set to soar past a staggering US$ 2,195.1 million by 2033 due to its extensive application in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries - especially in America with its thriving industry fuelling demand for these mills

Rising application across diverse industries such as pharmaceutical, chemical, cosmetics, food & beverage, and mineral is a key factor driving demand for jet mills in the market.

Jet mills are advanced milling machinery that uses a high speed jet of compressed air or inert gas to grind and reduce particles to extremely small sizes. These mills have no moving parts, thereby eliminating contamination of particles. They are preferred over other milling technologies due to their ability to produce both fine and ultrafine particles.

Jet mills are mostly used in manufacturing of drugs, chemicals, pigments, agrochemicals, abrasive materials, etc. Thus, rising demand for these products will continue to foster sales of jet mills during the forecast period.

Another factor spurring growth in the global jet mill industry is the rising demand for high-end skincare and cosmetic goods among the general public. Manufacturers of cosmetics are increasingly adopting jet mills to give cosmetic items a fine and smooth texture.

Regionally, North America will hold the largest share of the global jet mill market during the forecast period owing to the robust growth of pharmaceutical and chemical industries, strong presence of leading jet mill manufacturers, and availability of low-cost products. However, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the most lucrative market for jet mills over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from the Jet Mill Market Study:

By type, the fluidized bed jet mill segment is expected to generate significant revenues by the end of the forecast period.

In terms of application, pharmaceutical and chemical segments will continue to dominate the global jet mill market during the forecast period.

The U.S. accounts for around 32.1% share of the global market for jet mills.

Germany holds nearly 25.1% share of the worldwide jet mill market.

Jet mill sales in India are forecast to surge at 5.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

China’s jet mill market is expected to grow at 6.1% CAGR over the next ten years.

Who is Winning?

Key players dominating the global jet mill market include Fluid Energy Group, Hosokawa Micron, Sturtevant, British Rema, and Continental Biomass Industries. These leading jet mill manufacturers and suppliers are focused on expanding their product portfolios and geographical footprints to gain a larger share of the market.

FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Jet Mill equipment market presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from (2023-2033). The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for Jet Mill market based on Type (Spiral, Fluidized Bed), Capacity (Less than 200 kg/h, 201 to 1000 kg/h, More than 1000 kg/h), Application (Pharmaceutical Industry, Chemical Industry, Mineral Industry, Food & Beverage Industry), and Sales Channel (Online, Offline), across several regions.

Segmentation of Jet Mill Industry

By Type:

Spiral Jet Mill

Fluidized Bed Jet Mill

By Capacity:

Less than 200 kg/h

201 to 1000 kg/h

More than 1000 kg/h





By Application:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical Industry

Mineral Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Food & Beverage Domain:

Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market Share : The encapsulated flavors and fragrances market worth will total US$ 6.3 billion in 2021, according to Future Market Insights (FMI). Growing at a healthy CAGR of 5.9% for 2021-31

Frozen Pizza Market Size : The frozen pizza demand outlook is expected to remain positive with the market value projected to reach US$ 32.89 Bn by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-31.

Low Sodium Sea Salt Market Growth : As per Future Market Insights (FMI), low sodium sea salt sales are expected to surge at 6.6% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Pet Food Microalgae Market Forecast : The overall market value is expected to reach US$ 35.5 Mn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% for 2021-31

Food and Beverage Microalgae Market Value : As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the overall market value is expected to reach US$ 1, 32,531.2 Thousand by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 2.9% for 2021-31.

