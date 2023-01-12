BETA SOLE FOUNDATION CELEBRATES HOLIDAY SEASON WITH “12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS” AROUND LOCAL COMMUNITY

The Beta Sole Foundation donated supplies to the local animal shelter and sponsored the adoption of a dog for a family, by paying the adoption fee and providing six months worth of supplies.

The “12 Days of Christmas” event consisted of 12 acts of service giving back to local communities starting early November into late December.

We wanted to support these members of our community that often get overlooked; to show the spirit of Christmas is alive.” — Founder of Beta Sole Foundation, Anthony Demasi

MT PLEASANT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beta Sole Foundation has finished a new holiday event titled “12 Days of Christmas.” This event consisted of 12 acts of service giving back to Isabella and Clare County communities starting early November into late December.

The Beta Sole Foundation is a nonprofit organization that recognizes the needs of underprivileged students who lack exposure to programs that help them properly determine career options and post-high school studies by offering scholarships, mentorship, and skill building. The Beta Sole Foundation is also very active in community service.

To kick off the 12 days, the Beta Sole Foundation did “Tip the Server,” where they heftily tipped a waiter through a choose-the-envelope type game.

A few of the other events included “Santa Paws,” in which the Beta Sole Foundation donated supplies to the local animal shelter as well as sponsor a dog adoption for a family, paying the fee and providing 6 months worth of supplies. The adoption sponsorship helped a furry friend find a home just in time for Christmas. “White Christmas” was held at Isabella Medical Care Facility, in which Beta Sole hosted a movie night for the elderly, playing “Elvis” and providing popcorn and cotton candy. Being able to spend time with the elderly during the holiday season excited a lot of them, especially due to the movie the organization was playing.

“Sleigh Parkinson’s” was held at Rock Steady Boxing, a non-profit gym in Midland, MI that helps lessen symptoms of Parkinson’s through exercises; Beta Sole volunteered with Christmas activities and gave away Parkinson’s-friendly prizes to those who won. Beta Sole Foundation used their social media outlets to highlight the importance of the disease and ways others can assist this local nonprofit. “Christmas Family Sponsorship” gave an opportunity for underprivileged families in the area to be sponsored by Beta Sole, providing gifts for the parents and children just in time for the holidays. The Beta Sole Foundation went through applications to find those truly in need and were happy to offer the extra help to spread some holiday cheer.

This series of events was spread throughout the community and was found to be beneficial for all members in it. There are many different populations within our community who need assistance and Beta Sole wanted to help a wide variety of people this holiday season. The COO of Beta Sole Foundation, Kendal Brown, stated, “This event was so uplifting for our community, as we were able to help all of our community this year. It brings me joy to be part of such an amazing program and to be able to help those who need it.”

Founder Anthony Demasi added, “We wanted to support these members of our community that often get overlooked; to show the spirit of Christmas is alive.”

Beta Sole Foundation captured their 12 Days of Christmas journey through Tik Tok, posting a series of videos for each day that highlighted the event. You can find the Foundation’s Tik Tok here.

To learn more about the foundation or donate to the cause, visit its website at www.betasolefoundation.org