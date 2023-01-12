22-Year-Old Inventor Develops Instant Hickey “Hack”
BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A 22-year-old college dropout, Sven Patzer, has invented a new type of concealer designed specifically to get rid of hickeys.
The product, called "Hickey Hack," is a cream that can be applied to the skin to cover up any evidence of a love bite. This is the first time a Hickey-branded product has come to market, and it will be exciting to see how it transforms human interaction. The formula attacks the inner layers of skin, immediately targeting the cause of any lingering discoloration so it can be cleared up fast.
The creator of the product, 22-year-old Sven Patzer, is a former non-profit president and college dropout. He says that he came up with the idea after getting tired of always having to come up with excuses for his hickeys. "I was always getting them, and I was always worried about what people would think if they saw them. So I decided to do something about it." Hickey's formula is said to be discreet and effective, allowing users to get away with having a hickey every time. This allows users to keep their love lives under wraps and will prevent any potential embarrassment in social situations. He says that the product will "allow for users to respect one another's boundaries in an unprecedented way."
Kudos to this thoughtful inventor! We wish Sven Patzer the best of luck on his entrepreneurial journey and know he is poised for success.
Sven Patzer
Sven Patzer
+1 720-346-3836
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok
Hickey Hack Color Correcting Concealer Product Video