Sewer Lateral/Water Service Work Planned on Route 272 (Oregon Pike) in West Earl Township, Lancaster County

01/11/2023

Lane restrictions under flagging from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Lancaster County are advised a contractor is scheduled to install sewer lateral and water service on Route 272 (Oregon Pike) just south of Kenneth Drive in West Earl Township.







Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM Wednesday, January 18, through Wednesday, February 1.







A lane restriction will be in place during work hours with flaggers providing traffic control. Motorists can expect stop and go traffic in the area of the work zone.





Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





