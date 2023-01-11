The initiative promotes the development of a multi-sectoral and multi-risk approach for adaptation, protection, capacity building and resilience in the face of climate change and coastal dangers of the Biosphere Reserves (BR) indicated, 5 in total. It is worth noting that this initiative covers coastal and insular BRs around the world that are affected by rising sea levels, coastal flooding or tsunamis.
You just read:
UNESCO and Cuba work together to protect the country's coastal Biosphere Reserves
