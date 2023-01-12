Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of DCT, PAYA, ALBO, and AMYT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of DCT to Vista Equity Partners for $19.00 per share in cash.

If you are a DCT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PAYA to Nuvei Corp. for $9.75 per share in cash.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO)

Lifshitz L a w PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ALBO to Ipsen whereby Ipsen would acquire ALBO for $42.00 per share in cash plus one contingent value right per share (CVR), entitling its holder to deferred cash payments of $10.00 per CVR payable upon the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of Bylvay in the Biliary Atresia indication by December 31, 2027.

Amryt Pharma Plc (NASDAQ: AMYT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AMYT to Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. whereby Chiesi would acquire AMYT for $14.50 in cash per American Depositary Share (ADS) of AMYT plus Contingent Value Rights of up to $2.50 per ADS payable if certain milestones related to AMYT’s product Filsuvez® are achieved.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

