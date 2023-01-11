Submit Release
Gov. Pritzker Issues Statement on the Inauguration of 103rd General Assembly

ILLINOIS, January 11 - Springfield—Governor Pritzker issued the following statement regarding today's inauguration of members of the 103rd Illinois General Assembly


"My most heartfelt congratulations go out to all the members of the Illinois House of Representatives and the Senate who took their oaths of office today. These public servants have pledged their time and energy to working to make our great state an even better place to live, a sacrifice for members and for their families that does not go unrecognized. I know every Senator and Representative who was sworn in today will work faithfully to represent their constituents and their interests to the best of their abilities.


I look forward to spending the next two years working alongside these public servants to accomplish big things to help Illinoisans across the state. To departing members of the 102nd General Assembly; thank you for your service. MK and I wish you luck and happiness in your future endeavors."

