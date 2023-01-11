Submit Release
Lt. Governor Stratton's Statement on the Inauguration of the 103rd General Assembly

ILLINOIS, January 11 - Springfield — New and returning voices are joining us to build the road ahead. Congratulations to members of the Illinois House of Representatives and the Senate who were sworn into office today. Thank you for having the heart to serve, and a passion for government.


I look forward to working with all of you as we go about the business of protecting and providing for the people of Illinois, by collaborating with each other and listening to the wisdom of stakeholders and residents throughout this state.


To departing members of the 102nd General Assembly, thank you for your hard work on behalf of the people of Illinois and best wishes to you and your families.

