Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,476 in the last 365 days.

NorthWestern to Host Year-End 2022 Financial Results Webinar

/EIN News/ -- BUTTE, Mont. and SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWestern Corporation d/b/a NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE) today announced that it will host an investor webinar on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern to review its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2022. The Company also plans to issue a news release detailing its financial results the evening of Thursday, February 16, 2023.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://northwesternenergy.com/earnings-registration or visit the “Financial Results” section of our website at www.northwesternenergy.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes in advance of the webinar to register. An archived webcast will be available shortly after the event and remain active for one year.

About NorthWestern Energy
NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides essential energy infrastructure and valuable services that enrich lives and empower communities while serving as long-term partners to our customers and communities. We are working to deliver safe, reliable, and innovative energy solutions that create value for customers, communities, employees, and investors. This includes bridging our history as a regulated utility safely providing low-cost and reliable service with our future as a globally-aware company offering a broader array of services performed by highly-adaptable and skilled employees. We provide electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 753,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska and Yellowstone National Park. We have provided service in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and in Montana since 2002. More information is available on the company's Web site at www.northwesternenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Media Contact:
Travis Meyer Jo Dee Black
(605) 978-2967 (866) 622-8081
travis.meyer@northwestern.com jodee.black@northwestern.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

NorthWestern to Host Year-End 2022 Financial Results Webinar

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.