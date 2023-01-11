Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,414 in the last 365 days.

Assistant Secretary Pyatt’s Travel to United Arab Emirates and Qatar

The Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources Assistant Secretary Geoffrey R. Pyatt will travel to Abu Dhabi, UAE, and Doha, Qatar, January 12-16.  The Assistant Secretary will discuss efforts to promote energy security, including efforts to support Ukraine, and further the clean energy transition in the run up to COP 28 in UAE later this year.  While in Abu Dhabi, Assistant Secretary Pyatt will participate in the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Assembly as the U.S. Head of Delegation, and in the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum.  The Assistant Secretary also will hold bilateral meetings with UAE officials, private sector leaders, and visiting officials from IRENA member states.  While in Doha, Assistant Secretary Pyatt will meet with Qatari government officials, American companies and energy sector leaders to advance bilateral and commercial energy relationships.

For further media information, please contact ENR-PD-Clearances@state.gov.

You just read:

Assistant Secretary Pyatt’s Travel to United Arab Emirates and Qatar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.