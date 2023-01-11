Assistant Secretary Pyatt’s Travel to United Arab Emirates and Qatar

The Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources Assistant Secretary Geoffrey R. Pyatt will travel to Abu Dhabi, UAE, and Doha, Qatar, January 12-16. The Assistant Secretary will discuss efforts to promote energy security, including efforts to support Ukraine, and further the clean energy transition in the run up to COP 28 in UAE later this year. While in Abu Dhabi, Assistant Secretary Pyatt will participate in the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Assembly as the U.S. Head of Delegation, and in the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum. The Assistant Secretary also will hold bilateral meetings with UAE officials, private sector leaders, and visiting officials from IRENA member states. While in Doha, Assistant Secretary Pyatt will meet with Qatari government officials, American companies and energy sector leaders to advance bilateral and commercial energy relationships.

For further media information, please contact ENR-PD-Clearances@state.gov.