Author Margo Joy Announces Release of Third Book in Lucky Ladybug®️ Children’s Series, "Around The World"

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Margo Joy Announces Release of Third Book in Lucky Ladybug️ Children’s Series, "Around The World"Learning is fun and exciting with the Lucky Ladybug️series, Lessons from the Heart, "Around The World." Lucky Ladybug and her friends Bubbly Butterfly, Buddy Bee, Flashy Fly, Toodaloo Turtle, along with her class visit their places of origin and culture in this third book of the series. Together, they travel the world and learn about well known historical attractions in each country.The Lucky Ladybug️series brings you captivating printed books, engaging videos, ebooks, and coloring books, including a song about each lesson and activity available through audio books and music albums, and other resources that reiterate the importance of each lesson in the book and the value of sharing, caring, beauty from within; learn about school, happiness, honesty, listening, respect, forgiveness, giving, finding yourself, patience, musical instruments, singing, drama, reading, friendship, dancing, teamwork, relaxing, fun, cooking, nutrition, alphabet, numbers, time, confidence, acceptance, achievement, following your dreams and more. Enjoy learning with Lucky Ladybug and Friends, travel "Around The World!"While developed for children ages 0 to 6, children of all ages, and even adults, may find a special connection with the main character, the adorable and loving Lucky Ladybug. Lucky Ladybug is brought to life in a way that brightens children’s lives and homes, filling them with positive energy and love while teaching important life lessons. Toddlers and preschoolers haven't been able to get enough of Lucky Ladybug’s first book, “Be A Better You” and “Learn With Us! Lucky Ladybug And Friends!” "Around The World" promises to have the same charming effect.Toddlers and Preschoolers are delightfully enraptured with Lucky Ladybug’s Official YouTube Channel. Be sure to subscribe HERE and enjoy all the many music, books and videos from Lucky Ladybug️and Friends!“Around The World” by Margo Joy will be available in all book stores, online platforms, including Amazon in Spring 2023."Be A Better You" and "Learn With Us! Lucky Ladybug And Friends!" Lucky Ladybug (Lessons from the Heart)About the AuthorMeet Margo Joy, an accomplished Recording Artist, Singer, Songwriter, Actress, Voiceover Artist, Producer, Cantor, Reverend, Creator and Author of the Lucky Ladybug️series, which is available in print, ebook, audiobook, video, songs, activity books, and merchandise. Inspired by her love for ladybugs and how they have brought her luck since childhood, Margo created the series to brighten children’s lives and homes with high vibrations of positive energy and love, while teaching them the importance of friendship and kindness. Her goal is for Lucky Ladybug️to reach others to bring luck, love, faith, and abundance through God. Margo believes that Lucky Ladybug️will bring blessings to many. To learn more, please visit LuckyLadyBug.world.

