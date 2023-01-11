Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Report 2022: Featuring Onward Technologies, Altran Technologies, ESG Elektroniksystem & More

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive engineering services outsourcing market was valued US$ 50.28 Bn in 2020 and is expected to register growth at 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Asia Pacific Remains The Most Attractive Business Destination for Service Providers

Asia Pacific represents the most lucrative business destination for automotive engineering service providers. There exists sound investment & growth opportunities in markets including India, China, and South-east Asia. The prevailing growth opportunity in these economies is reflective of the huge automotive market. In addition, with the growing trend towards off-shoring, the automotive manufacturers in developed economies like Europe are relocating their manufacturing facilities to low-cost Asia Pacific countries. Consequently, outsourcing of automotive engineering services has surged in these countries. The trend is expected to continue and the region is poised to remain one of the major automotive engineering services markets throughout the forecast period.

Value Contribution from Design & Prototyping Service Segment to Remain Highest throughout the Forecast Period

In 2020, the demand for design & prototyping service was highest in the global automotive engineering services outsourcing market. The value contribution from mechanical design & prototyping service segment was around 35% of the global market value in the base year 2020. Since developing the mechanical design and prototype is time-consuming and expensive processes, Original Equipment Manufacturers usually prefer either completely outsourcing these to ESPs (Engineering Service Providers) or work in close association with them for product development.

Key Players:

Some of the leading vendors profiled in the research study include Onward Technologies Ltd., Alten SA, Altran Technologies Limited, AVL, ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH, P3 Automotive GmbH, ITK Engineering GmbH, Kistler Instrumente AG, M Plan GmbH, EDAG Engineering GmbH, Bertrandt, and MBtech Group GmbH among others.

Market Segmentation

Application

Designing & Prototyping

Development & Integration

Testing

Body Leasing

Service Model

Vehicle

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Vehicles

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market?

Which is the largest regional market for Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market: Competitive Analysis

4. Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

5. Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market: By Service Model, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market: By Vehicle, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. North America Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. UK and European Union Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Asia Pacific Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Latin America Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

12. Middle East and Africa Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

13. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

Onward Technologies Ltd.

Alten SA

Altran Technologies Limited

AVL

ESG Elektroniksystem

P3 Automotive GmbH

ITK Engineering GmbH

Kistler Instrumente AG

M Plan GmbH

EDAG Engineering GmbH

Bertrandt

and MBtech Group GmbH .

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/akp1xp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets