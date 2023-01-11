Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,507 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Fontana Statement on Republican Scheme to Deny Justice for Sexual Abuse Survivors

Senator Fontana

Allegheny County – January 11, 2023 – Pennsylvania State Senator Wayne Fontana issued the following statement on the Senate Republican political maneuver to tie the window for justice for sexual abuse survivors to controversial and unrelated issues:

As a long-time advocate of justice for sexual abuse survivors, I am disappointed but not surprised that Republicans chose to prioritize their own legislative agenda instead of finally delivering justice to victims.

Once again, sexual abuse survivors are burdened with another tragedy orchestrated by the Republican Party amending the opportunity for justice into legislation that has little chance to become law. This is yet another sad day for victims.

Constitutional amendments must pass two consecutive legislative sessions before they can appear on a ballot for voters to consider. Last session, House Bill 14 passed without unrelated issues and Republicans had agreed to prioritize passing this constitutional amendment at the beginning of this session.

###

You just read:

Sen. Fontana Statement on Republican Scheme to Deny Justice for Sexual Abuse Survivors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.