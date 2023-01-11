Docket Number:
FDA-2007-D-0429
Issued by:

Guidance Issuing Office

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

This document is intended to assist industry in complying with the labeling requirements of the Dietary Supplement and Nonprescription Drug Consumer Protection Act (Public Law 109-462, 120 Stat. 3469). The statute created a new section 502(x) in the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (the Act) (21 U.S.C. 352(x)). These requirements apply to manufacturers, packers, and distributors of nonprescription (over-the-counter (OTC)) human drug products marketed without an approved application.
 

