National Black MBA Association-Atlanta starts its 43rd year featuring civic leaders from Metro Atlanta
Governmental leaders including the Mayor of Atlanta, Chairman of the Fulton County board of commissioners, and a Georgia State Senator will speak at the eventATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NBMBAA-Atlanta chapter’s Our Chapter, Our City, Our Future event outlined the chapter’s 2023 slate as the organization continues its mission of creating intellectual and economic wealth for its members. The NBMBAA – Atlanta Chapter is one of the region’s most impactful and influential organizations due to its membership, deep relationships with Atlanta’s corporate community and strong connection with civic leaders. Governmental leaders from the City of Atlanta, Fulton County and State of Georgia are spoke at the Our Chapter, Our City, Our Future event including:
• City of Atlanta Mayor, Andre Dickens
• Chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, Robb Pitts
• President & CEO of Goodwill of North Georgia, Keith Parker
• Senator of Georgia Senate District 39, Sonya M. Halpern
• NBMBAA-Atlanta President, Travis Townsend Esq.
• Moderated by Deidre Dukes from Fox 5
Mayor Andre Dickens and the esteemed panel shared highlights of 2022 accomplishments and initial 2023 agendas for the City, County and State as well as provided important updates on public safety, youth engagement programs, housing, and jobs. The event allowed attendees the opportunity to directly engage with the panelists and to ask their questions regarding metro Atlanta and the state of Georgia.
The Our Chapter, Our City, Our Future event was held at Atlanta City Hall on January 17th. For more information or inquires about the NBMBAA-Atlanta Chapter or future chapter events, please refer to the contact below.
About National Black MBA Atlanta Chapter
The NBMBAA Atlanta Chapter was founded in 1980 with 20 charter members. The chapter quickly established a firm foundation with the Greater Atlanta corporate, civic community, and educational leaders and has grown to 2000+ members. The NBMBAA - Atlanta Chapter was awarded Chapter of the Year, President of the Year, Best Career Development programming and Best Educational programming at the 44th National Black MBA Conference hosted in Atlanta this past September.
