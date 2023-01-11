Physician Growth Partners advises Zimm Cataract & Laser Center on transaction with Sunvera Group

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physician Growth Partners (“PGP”) is pleased to have advised Zimm Cataract & Laser Center (“Zimm”) alongside Premier Surgical Center, in its recent partnership with Sunvera Group (“Sunvera”), a private equity-backed eyecare platform and a portfolio company of Charlotte-based Ridgemont Equity Partners. This transaction represents Sunvera’s entrance into Pennsylvania.



Zimm is led by Dr. E. Matthew Zimm, who assumed leadership of the practice in 2008. Since its founding, Zimm has grown to be the leader in cataract and LASIK surgery in Northwest Pennsylvania. Zimm offers a wide range of comprehensive eyecare treatments for glaucoma, macular degeneration, cataracts, complications of diabetes, and other eye disorders. In 2022, Dr. Zimm opened Premier Surgical Center, the first ophthalmic focused surgery center in the region, further establishing Zimm as a leader in the area.

PGP served as the exclusive transaction advisor to Zimm in their evaluation and execution of this transaction. Dr. Zimm said, “Finding the right strategic partner for my ophthalmic practice and surgical center seemed insurmountable. However, the team at PGP made the process very straightforward. I am amazed at the level of knowledge and skill that Michael Kroin, Andrew Holm and Sal Asani brought to the table. I appreciate the fact that they made themselves available 24-7 to make sure that the process went smoothly. I have already recommended them to my colleagues. Great job guys!"

Dr. Zimm added that, “Sunvera has built a reputation throughout the Midwest as the premier ophthalmic management service organization. I am excited and proud to partner with them as their first location in Pennsylvania. The sky is the limit, and the future possibilities are endless. Greg Nodland, Michael Ferkovic and the entire Sunvera team have a level of dedication that is unsurpassed.”

Michael Kroin, CEO of Physician Growth Partners, added, “Our entire team at Physician Growth Partners was pleased to work with an entrepreneur as energetic as Dr. Zimm. Given how early he is in his career, it was especially important to find a group that would really be a long-term fit from a culture perspective and help Dr. Zimm execute on his vision. For years Dr. Zimm’s practice has been a leader in bringing eyecare advances to Northwest Pennsylvania, and with the additional resources and business assistance that Sunvera offers, we are very optimistic about the future success of this partnership.”

About Physician Growth Partners

Physician Growth Partners is one of the most active national healthcare advisory firms dedicated to representing physician groups in transactions with private equity. PGP creates value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction advisory, delivering an optimal outcome for its clients.

