Velan Inc. Reports Solid Third Quarter 2022/23 Financial Results, With an Improving Trend in Backlog, Revenues and Profit
MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) (the "Company"), a world-leading manufacturer of industrial valves, announced today its financial results for its third quarter ended November 30, 2022.
Highlights:
- Sales for the quarter amounted to $95.2 million, a significant improvement of $10.2 million or 12.0% compared to the previous quarter of the current fiscal year, but a decrease of $14.7 million or 13.4% compared to the third quarter of the previous fiscal year. The decrease in sales for the quarter compared to the prior year is partly due to the weakened euro average rate against the U.S. dollar combined with lower sales achieved by the Company’s Italian operations in part due to a decrease in orders recorded by the subsidiary in prior periods as well as a strong shipment performance in the prior year.
- Gross profit for the quarter amounted to $29.0 million or 30.4%, a significant improvement of $5.5 million or 280 basis points compared to the second quarter of the current fiscal year, but a decrease compared to last year’s $35.9 million or 32.6%. Noteworthy is that the gross profit for the nine-month period of the previous year was 30.1%, net of government subsidies related to Covid-19.
- Net income1 of $2.7 million and EBITDA2 of $6.1 million for the quarter, a significant improvement compared to the prior quarter’s net loss1 of $3.2 million and EBITDA2 of $1.4 million, but a decrease compared to a net income1 of $4.5 million and EBITDA2 of $13.3 million last year. The decrease in EBITDA2 is primarily attributable to the previously mentioned reduction in gross profit partially offset by a decrease in administration costs in the quarter.
- Order backlog2 remains strong at $488.3 million, an increase of $11 million or 2.3% over the prior quarter, but a decrease of $12.9 million or 2.6% since the beginning of the year. However, this reduction is primarily attributable to the weakening of the euro spot rate against the U.S. dollar and lower upstream oil and gas net new orders (“bookings”)2 for the nine-month period.
- The portion of the current backlog2 deliverable in the next twelve months slightly increased to $336.2 million from $321.9 million from the year, while it decreased from $347.2 million when compared to the beginning of the quarter.
- Bookings2 of $99.2 million for the quarter, an increase of $10.7 million or 12.1% compared to last year. The increase in bookings2 compared to last year resulted mainly from large marine orders recorded in the
Company’s North American operations. The Company’s book-to-bill ratio2 for the quarter and the nine-month period was favorable at 1.04.
- The Company’s net cash amounted to $29.3 million at the end of the quarter, a decrease of $24.2 million since the beginning of the fiscal year. The decrease in net cash for the fiscal year is primarily attributable to the lower net income1, combined with unfavorable non-cash working capital items and the ongoing repayment of long-term debt. The overall available liquidity remains strong with $137.6 million of available cash-on-hand and facilities. The Company’s net cash remained stable when compared to the previous quarter of the current fiscal year.
- The Company continues its improvement trend by prudently navigating market and economic volatilities managing operational throughput as it executes on its backlog2 and securing a strong level of new bookings2 across the majority of its business segments.
Bruno Carbonaro, CEO and President of Velan Inc., said, “We are happy to see that our financial results are starting to reflect all the countless efforts our teams have put in since the start of the year. As the volatility across various macro economic factors continues across the globe, we once again managed to improve our performance quarter over quarter by carefully planning and executing around the various economic, logistics, supply chain and operational issues we face. Our ramp-up on shipments and deliveries and solid margins and bottom-line profit reflects that careful planning and execution. Our customer confidence is increasing, as evidenced by the strong bookings for the quarter and creates the perfect opportunity for us to continue to improve on our operational and financial performance for all our stakeholders.”
Financial Highlights:
|
Three-month periods ended
|Nine-month periods ended
|(thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts)
|November 30, 2022
|November 30, 2021
|November 30, 2022
|November 30, 2021
|Sales
|$
|95,229
|$
|109,971
|$
|255,288
|$
|286,393
|Gross profit
|28,965
|35,861
|72,520
|87,246
|Gross profit %
|30.4%
|32.6%
|28.4%
|30.5%
|Net income (loss)1
|2,739
|4,507
|(8,289)
|4,449
|Net income (loss)1 per share – basic and diluted
|0.13
|0.21
|(0.38)
|0.21
|EBITDA2
|6,136
|13,291
|4,623
|23,007
|EBITDA2 per share – basic and diluted
|0.28
|0.62
|0.21
|1.07
Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 and First Nine months Fiscal 2023 (unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in U.S. dollars and all comparisons are to the third quarter of fiscal 2022):
Backlog
- The total backlog2 decreased by $12.9 million or 2.6% since the beginning of the fiscal year, settling at $488.3 million at the end of the quarter. The decrease in backlog2 is primarily attributable to the weakening of the euro spot rate against the U.S. dollar since the beginning of the fiscal year which represented $22.2 million for the nine-month period.
- The decrease since the beginning of the fiscal year was partially offset by a positive book-to-bill ratio2 of 1.04 as a result of bookings2 outpacing sales.
Bookings
- Bookings2 for the quarter amounted to $99.2 million, an increase of $10.7 million or 12.1% compared to the third quarter of last year. Bookings2 for the nine-month period amounted to $266.1 million, a decrease of $20.3 million or 7.1% compared to the prior fiscal year.
- The weakening of the euro average rate against the U.S. dollar on order bookings2 for the Company’s European operations resulted in a negative impact of $5.1 million in the third quarter and $13.1 million on the nine-month period compared to the prior year. Additionally, the decrease in bookings2 for the nine-month period is also attributable to lower large orders recorded in the Company’s Italian and Portuguese operations. The decrease for the nine-month period was partially offset by a strong bookings2 quarter from the Company’s North American operations which recorded significant marine orders.
- The decrease for both periods is also attributable to the disposal of the Company’s Korean foundry at the end of the previous fiscal year. The Korean foundry had recorded $1.2 million of bookings2 in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year and $5.5 million for the nine-month period of the same year.
Sales
- Sales amounted to $95.2 million for the quarter, decreasing by $14.7 million or 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sales for the nine-month period totaled $255.3 million, a decrease of $31.1 or 10.86% compared to the last fiscal year.
- The negative effect of the weakening of the euro average rate against the U.S. dollar on sales for the quarter amounted to $4.9 million, and $15.9 million for the nine-month period compared to the third quarter and first nine-month of last fiscal year.
- The decrease in sales for both periods is also attributable to the delivery of significant orders by the Company’s Italian operations destined to the upstream oil and gas sector in the prior fiscal year combined with lower bookings and also the timing effect thereof.
- Finally, the decrease for the quarter was partially offset by the recognition of a $10.9 million order which could not be recorded in the previous quarter due to logistics delays.
Gross Profit
- Gross profit for the quarter amounted to $29.0 million, a decrease of $6.9 million or 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gross profit for the nine-month period amounted to $72.5 million, a decrease of $14.7 million or 16.9% compared to the same period last year. The gross profit percentage for the quarter of 30.4% was a decrease of 220 basis points compared to last year’s third quarter, while the gross profit percentage for the nine-month period of 28.4% represented a decrease of 210 basis points compared to the same period last year.
- The gross profit in the prior year was positively impacted by the recording of $1.1 million for the nine-month period of Covid-19 subsidies, which when removed, resulted in gross profit of 30.1% for the nine-month period.
- The decrease in gross profit percentage for both periods is primarily attributable to the lower sales volume which impacted the absorption of fixed production overhead costs. The decrease in gross profit percentage was also due to the unfavorable effect of the product mix delivered. Additionally, The Company’s gross profit for the quarter was negatively impacted by unfavorable foreign exchange movements, when compared to similar movements from the previous year, which were primarily made up of unrealized foreign exchange translations related to the fluctuation of the U.S. dollar against the euro and Canadian dollar. These foreign exchange movements were favorable in the nine-month period.
Administration Costs
- Administration costs for the quarter amounted to $25.4 million, a decrease of $1.0 million or 3.8%. Administration costs for the nine-month period amounted to $75.9 million, an increase of $1.7 million or 2.3%. Administration costs for both periods were negatively affected by an increase in the Company’s long-term asbestos provision as well as higher outbound freight costs caused by the current global supply chain issues which are impacting freight costs and shipping delays.
- The administration costs in the prior year benefited from the recording of $0.9 million for the nine-month period of CEWS. The movement for both periods were favorably impacted by lower sales commissions recorded on the delivery of large orders and a general reduction in remaining administration costs.
EBITDA2
- EBITDA2 for the quarter amounted to $6.1 million or $0.28 per share compared to $13.3 million or $0.62 per share last year. EBITDA2 for the nine-month period amounted to $4.6 million or $0.21 per share compared to $23.0 million or $1.07 per share last year. The unfavorable movements in EBITDA2 for both periods are primarily attributable to the previously explained decrease in gross profit combined with an increase in administration costs for the nine-month period.
- The decrease in EBITDA2 for the quarter was partially offset by a reduction in administration costs. A portion of the effects on the EBITDA2 caused by the weakening of the euro against the U.S. dollar were hedged by the company.
Net Income
- Net income1 amounted to $2.7 million or $0.13 per share compared to $4.5 million or $0.21 per share last year. Net loss for the nine-month period amounted to $8.3 million or $0.38 per share compared to a net income of $4.4 million or $0.21 per share last year.
- The negative movement in the Company’s results was primarily attributable to the same factors as explained in the EBITDA section, partially offset by favorable movements in income taxes and in finance costs for both periods.
Dividend
For the current quarter, no dividend will be declared. The Company will revisit the declaration of dividends in subsequent quarters.
Conference call
About Velan
Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan Inc. (www.velan.com) is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of industrial valves, with sales of US$411.2 million in its last reported fiscal year. The Company employs 1,664 people and has manufacturing plants in 9 countries. Velan Inc. is a public company with its shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VLN.
Safe harbour statement
This news release may include forward-looking statements, which generally contain words like “should”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “continue” or “estimate” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are disclosed in the Company’s filings with the appropriate securities commissions. While these statements are based on management’s assumptions regarding historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that it believes are reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may differ materially from those expressed herein. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures
In this press release, the Company has presented measures of performance or financial condition which are not defined under IFRS (“non-IFRS measures”) and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These measures are used by management in assessing the operating results and financial condition of the Company and are reconciled with the performance measures defined under IFRS. Company has also presented supplementary financial measures which are defined at the end of this report. Reconciliation and definition can be found on the next page.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA")
|
Three-month periods ended
|Nine-month periods ended
|
(thousands, except amount per shares)
|
November 30,
2022
$
|
November 30,
2021
$
|
November 30,
2022
$
|
November 30,
2021
$
|Net income (loss)1
|6,136
|4,507
|(8,289)
|4,449
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|2,086
|2,382
|6,270
|7,190
|Amortization of intangible assets
|540
|556
|1,664
|1,565
|Finance costs – net
|422
|619
|1,036
|1,674
|Income taxes
|349
|5,227
|3,942
|8,129
|EBITDA
|6,136
|13,291
|4,623
|23,007
|EBITDA per share
|- Basic and diluted
|0.28
|0.62
|0.21
|1.07
The term “EBITDA” is defined as net income or loss attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares plus depreciation of property, plant & equipment, plus amortization of intangible assets, plus net finance costs plus income tax provision. The terms “EBITDA per share” is obtained by dividing EBITDA by the total amount of subordinate and multiple voting shares. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Definitions of supplementary financial measures
The term “Net new orders” or “bookings” is defined as firm orders, net of cancellations, recorded by the Company during a period. Bookings are impacted by the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates for a given period. The measure provides an indication of the Company’s sales operation performance for a given period as well as well as an expectation of future sales and cash flows to be achieved on these orders.
The term “backlog” is defined as the buildup of all outstanding bookings to be delivered by the Company. The Company’s backlog is impacted by the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates for a given period. The measure provides an indication of the future operational challenges of the Company as well as an expectation of future sales and cash flows to be achieved on these orders.
The term “book-to-bill” is obtained by dividing bookings by sales. The measure provides an indication of the Company’s performance and outlook for a given period.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
_________________________________________
1 Net income or loss refer to net income or loss attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares.
2 Non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures – See explanation above.
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|As at
|November 30,
|February 28,
|2022
|2022
|$
|$
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|31,354
|54,015
|Short-term investments
|9,410
|8,726
|Accounts receivable
|114,247
|115,834
|Income taxes recoverable
|7,389
|2,955
|Inventories
|217,697
|223,198
|Deposits and prepaid expenses
|7,348
|6,877
|Derivative assets
|341
|553
|387,786
|412,158
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|68,548
|73,906
|Intangible assets and goodwill
|15,604
|16,693
|Deferred income taxes
|4,581
|4,774
|Other assets
|652
|897
|89,385
|96,270
|Total assets
|477,171
|508,428
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Bank indebtedness
|2,043
|550
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|78,812
|80,503
|Income taxes payable
|1,784
|3,806
|Customer deposits
|40,782
|41,344
|Provisions
|14,941
|18,444
|Derivative liabilities
|302
|560
|Current portion of long-term lease liabilities
|1,221
|1,360
|Current portion of long-term debt
|13,333
|8,111
|153,218
|154,678
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term lease liabilities
|9,673
|11,073
|Long-term debt
|20,970
|22,927
|Income taxes payable
|1,079
|1,244
|Deferred income taxes
|4,074
|4,025
|Customer deposits
|19,593
|30,139
|Provisions
|16,626
|13,101
|Other liabilities
|5,576
|5,731
|77,591
|88,240
|Total liabilities
|230,809
|242,918
|Total equity
|246,362
|265,510
|Total liabilities and equity
|477,171
|508,428
|Consolidated Statements of Income (loss)
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares and per share amounts)
|Three-month periods ended
|Nine-month periods ended
|November 30
|November 30
|November 30
|
November 30
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|$
|$
|$
|
$
|Sales
|95,229
|109,971
|255,288
|286,393
|Cost of sales
|66,264
|74,110
|182,768
|199,147
|Gross profit
|28,965
|35,861
|72,520
|87,246
|Administration costs
|25,428
|26,436
|75,918
|74,192
|Other expense (income)
|2
|(579
|)
|(132
|)
|(537
|)
|Operating profit (loss)
|3,535
|10,004
|(3,266
|)
|13,591
|Finance income
|59
|77
|227
|367
|Finance costs
|(479
|)
|(696
|)
|(1,261
|)
|(2,041
|)
|Finance costs – net
|(420
|)
|(619
|)
|(1,034
|)
|(1,674
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|3,115
|9,385
|(4,300
|)
|11,917
|Income tax expense
|350
|5,227
|3,943
|8,129
|Net income (loss) for the period
|2,765
|4,158
|(8,243
|)
|3,788
|Net income (loss) attributable to:
|Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares
|2,739
|4,507
|(8,289
|)
|4,449
|Non-controlling interest
|26
|(349
|)
|46
|(661
|)
|Net income (loss) for the period
|2,765
|4,158
|(8,243
|)
|3,788
|Net income (loss) per Subordinate and Multiple Voting Share
|Basic and diluted
|0.13
|0.21
|(0.38
|)
|0.21
|Dividends declared per Subordinate and Multiple
|-
|-
|0.02
|-
|Voting Share
|(CA$ - )
|(CA$ - )
|(CA$0.03)
|(CA$-)
|Total weighted average number of Subordinate and
|Multiple Voting Shares
|Basic and diluted
|21,585,635
|21,585,635
|21,585,635
|21,585,635
|Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Three-month periods ended
|
Nine-month periods ended
|November 30
|November 30
|November 30
|November 30
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Comprehensive loss
|Net income (loss) for the period
|2,765
|4,158
|(8,243
|)
|3,788
|Other comprehensive loss
|Foreign currency translation
|3,183
|(6,080
|)
|(10,408
|)
|(9,502
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|5,948
|(1,922
|)
|(18,651
|)
|(5,714
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares
|5,922
|(1,559
|)
|(18,697
|)
|(5,007
|)
|Non-controlling interest
|26
|(363
|)
|46
|(707
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|5,948
|(1,922
|)
|(18,651
|)
|(5,714
|)
|Other comprehensive loss is composed solely of items that may be reclassified subsequently to the consolidated statement of income (loss).
|Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares)
|Equity attributable to the Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders
|Share capital
|Contributed surplus
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|Retained earnings
|Total
|Non-controlling interest
|Total equity
|Balance - February 28, 2021
|72,695
|6,260
|(21,007
|)
|239,136
|297,084
|3,137
|300,221
|Net income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|-
|4,449
|4,449
|(661
|)
|3,788
|Other comprehensive loss
|-
|-
|(9,456
|)
|-
|(9,456
|)
|(46
|)
|(9,502
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|-
|-
|(9,456
|)
|4,449
|(5,007
|)
|(707
|)
|(5,714
|)
|Balance - November 30, 2021
|72,695
|6,260
|(30,463
|)
|243,585
|292,077
|2,430
|294,507
|Balance - February 28, 2022
|72,695
|6,260
|(32,223
|)
|218,092
|264,824
|686
|265,510
|Net income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|-
|(8,289
|)
|(8,289
|)
|46
|(8,243
|)
|Other comprehensive loss
|-
|-
|(10,408
|)
|-
|(10,408
|)
|-
|(10,408
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|-
|-
|(10,408
|)
|(8,289
|)
|(18,697
|)
|46
|(18,651
|)
|Dividends
|Multiple Voting Shares
|-
|-
|-
|(366
|)
|(366
|)
|-
|(366
|)
|Subordinate Voting Shares
|-
|-
|-
|(131
|)
|(131
|)
|-
|(131
|)
|Balance - November 30, 2022
|72,695
|6,260
|(42,631
|)
|209,306
|245,630
|732
|246,362
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Three-month periods ended
|
Nine-month periods ended
|November 30
|November 30
|November 30
|November 30
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Cash flows from
|Operating activities
|Net income (loss) for the period
|2,765
|4,158
|(8,243
|)
|3,788
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided (used) by operating activities
|(1,558
|)
|4,918
|2,759
|10,975
|Changes in non-cash working capital items
|(4,585
|)
|(1,512
|)
|(12,483
|)
|(4,771
|)
|Cash provided (used) by operating activities
|(3,378
|)
|7,564
|(17,967
|)
|9,992
|Investing activities
|Short-term investments
|64
|(268
|)
|(1,117
|)
|(1,686
|)
|Additions to property, plant and equipment
|(1,449
|)
|(1,379
|)
|(2,985
|)
|(4,948
|)
|Additions to intangible assets
|(107
|)
|(520
|)
|(1,316
|)
|(1,330
|)
|Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|4
|10,597
|44
|13,729
|Net change in other assets
|2
|2
|30
|(25
|)
|Cash used by investing activities
|(1,486
|)
|8,432
|(5,344
|)
|5,740
|Financing activities
|Dividends paid to Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders
|-
|-
|(497
|)
|-
|Net change in revolving credit facility
|5,357
|(11,872
|)
|5,373
|(5,624
|)
|Increase in long-term debt
|-
|-
|2,160
|5,889
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(1,038
|)
|(1,522
|)
|(3,715
|)
|(6,068
|)
|Repayment of long-term lease liabilities
|(359
|)
|(427
|)
|(1,091
|)
|(1,284
|)
|Cash provided (used) by financing activities
|3,960
|(13,786
|)
|2,230
|(7,052
|)
|Effect of exchange rate differences on cash
|490
|(2,360
|)
|(3,073
|)
|(3,652
|)
|Net change in cash during the period
|(414
|)
|(2,294
|)
|(24,154
|)
|2,884
|Net cash – Beginning of the period
|29,725
|68,131
|53,465
|62,953
|Net cash – End of the period
|29,311
|65,837
|29,311
|65,837
|Net cash is composed of:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|31,354
|66,687
|31,354
|66,687
|Bank indebtedness
|(2,043
|)
|(850
|)
|(2,043
|)
|(850
|)
|Net cash – End of the period
|29,311
|65,837
|29,311
|65,837
|Supplementary information
|Interest paid
|(242
|)
|(526
|)
|(450
|)
|(1,360
|)
|Income taxes paid
|(2,802
|)
|(1,782
|)
|(6,799
|)
|(3,366
|)
