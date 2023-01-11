Velan Inc. Reports Solid Third Quarter 2022/23 Financial Results, With an Improving Trend in Backlog, Revenues and Profit

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) (the “Company”), a world-leading manufacturer of industrial valves, announced today its financial results for its third quarter ended November 30, 2022.



Highlights:

Sales for the quarter amounted to $95.2 million, a significant improvement of $10.2 million or 12.0% compared to the previous quarter of the current fiscal year, but a decrease of $14.7 million or 13.4% compared to the third quarter of the previous fiscal year. The decrease in sales for the quarter compared to the prior year is partly due to the weakened euro average rate against the U.S. dollar combined with lower sales achieved by the Company’s Italian operations in part due to a decrease in orders recorded by the subsidiary in prior periods as well as a strong shipment performance in the prior year.

Gross profit for the quarter amounted to $29.0 million or 30.4%, a significant improvement of $5.5 million or 280 basis points compared to the second quarter of the current fiscal year, but a decrease compared to last year’s $35.9 million or 32.6%. Noteworthy is that the gross profit for the nine-month period of the previous year was 30.1%, net of government subsidies related to Covid-19.

Net income 1 of $2.7 million and EBITDA 2 of $6.1 million for the quarter, a significant improvement compared to the prior quarter’s net loss 1 of $3.2 million and EBITDA 2 of $1.4 million, but a decrease compared to a net income 1 of $4.5 million and EBITDA 2 of $13.3 million last year. The decrease in EBITDA 2 is primarily attributable to the previously mentioned reduction in gross profit partially offset by a decrease in administration costs in the quarter.

deliverable in the next twelve months slightly increased to $336.2 million from $321.9 million from the year, while it decreased from $347.2 million when compared to the beginning of the quarter. Bookings 2 of $99.2 million for the quarter, an increase of $10.7 million or 12.1% compared to last year. The increase in bookings 2 compared to last year resulted mainly from large marine orders recorded in the

of $99.2 million for the quarter, an increase of $10.7 million or 12.1% compared to last year. The increase in bookings compared to last year resulted mainly from large marine orders recorded in the Company’s North American operations. The Company’s book-to-bill ratio for the quarter and the nine-month period was favorable at 1.04. The Company’s net cash amounted to $29.3 million at the end of the quarter, a decrease of $24.2 million since the beginning of the fiscal year. The decrease in net cash for the fiscal year is primarily attributable to the lower net income 1 , combined with unfavorable non-cash working capital items and the ongoing repayment of long-term debt. The overall available liquidity remains strong with $137.6 million of available cash-on-hand and facilities. The Company’s net cash remained stable when compared to the previous quarter of the current fiscal year.

Bruno Carbonaro, CEO and President of Velan Inc., said, “We are happy to see that our financial results are starting to reflect all the countless efforts our teams have put in since the start of the year. As the volatility across various macro economic factors continues across the globe, we once again managed to improve our performance quarter over quarter by carefully planning and executing around the various economic, logistics, supply chain and operational issues we face. Our ramp-up on shipments and deliveries and solid margins and bottom-line profit reflects that careful planning and execution. Our customer confidence is increasing, as evidenced by the strong bookings for the quarter and creates the perfect opportunity for us to continue to improve on our operational and financial performance for all our stakeholders.”

Financial Highlights:

Three-month periods ended

Nine-month periods ended (thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts) November 30, 2022 November 30, 2021 November 30, 2022 November 30, 2021 Sales $ 95,229 $ 109,971 $ 255,288 $ 286,393 Gross profit 28,965 35,861 72,520 87,246 Gross profit % 30.4% 32.6% 28.4% 30.5% Net income (loss)1 2,739 4,507 (8,289) 4,449 Net income (loss)1 per share – basic and diluted 0.13 0.21 (0.38) 0.21 EBITDA2 6,136 13,291 4,623 23,007 EBITDA2 per share – basic and diluted 0.28 0.62 0.21 1.07

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 and First Nine months Fiscal 2023 (unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in U.S. dollars and all comparisons are to the third quarter of fiscal 2022):

Backlog

The total backlog 2 decreased by $12.9 million or 2.6% since the beginning of the fiscal year, settling at $488.3 million at the end of the quarter. The decrease in backlog 2 is primarily attributable to the weakening of the euro spot rate against the U.S. dollar since the beginning of the fiscal year which represented $22.2 million for the nine-month period.



Bookings

Bookings 2 for the quarter amounted to $99.2 million, an increase of $10.7 million or 12.1% compared to the third quarter of last year. Bookings 2 for the nine-month period amounted to $266.1 million, a decrease of $20.3 million or 7.1% compared to the prior fiscal year.



Sales

Sales amounted to $95.2 million for the quarter, decreasing by $14.7 million or 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sales for the nine-month period totaled $255.3 million, a decrease of $31.1 or 10.86% compared to the last fiscal year.



The negative effect of the weakening of the euro average rate against the U.S. dollar on sales for the quarter amounted to $4.9 million, and $15.9 million for the nine-month period compared to the third quarter and first nine-month of last fiscal year.



The decrease in sales for both periods is also attributable to the delivery of significant orders by the Company’s Italian operations destined to the upstream oil and gas sector in the prior fiscal year combined with lower bookings and also the timing effect thereof.



Finally, the decrease for the quarter was partially offset by the recognition of a $10.9 million order which could not be recorded in the previous quarter due to logistics delays.



Gross Profit

Gross profit for the quarter amounted to $29.0 million, a decrease of $6.9 million or 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gross profit for the nine-month period amounted to $72.5 million, a decrease of $14.7 million or 16.9% compared to the same period last year. The gross profit percentage for the quarter of 30.4% was a decrease of 220 basis points compared to last year’s third quarter, while the gross profit percentage for the nine-month period of 28.4% represented a decrease of 210 basis points compared to the same period last year.



The gross profit in the prior year was positively impacted by the recording of $1.1 million for the nine-month period of Covid-19 subsidies, which when removed, resulted in gross profit of 30.1% for the nine-month period.



The decrease in gross profit percentage for both periods is primarily attributable to the lower sales volume which impacted the absorption of fixed production overhead costs. The decrease in gross profit percentage was also due to the unfavorable effect of the product mix delivered. Additionally, The Company’s gross profit for the quarter was negatively impacted by unfavorable foreign exchange movements, when compared to similar movements from the previous year, which were primarily made up of unrealized foreign exchange translations related to the fluctuation of the U.S. dollar against the euro and Canadian dollar. These foreign exchange movements were favorable in the nine-month period.



Administration Costs

Administration costs for the quarter amounted to $25.4 million, a decrease of $1.0 million or 3.8%. Administration costs for the nine-month period amounted to $75.9 million, an increase of $1.7 million or 2.3%. Administration costs for both periods were negatively affected by an increase in the Company’s long-term asbestos provision as well as higher outbound freight costs caused by the current global supply chain issues which are impacting freight costs and shipping delays.



The administration costs in the prior year benefited from the recording of $0.9 million for the nine-month period of CEWS. The movement for both periods were favorably impacted by lower sales commissions recorded on the delivery of large orders and a general reduction in remaining administration costs.



EBITDA2

EBITDA 2 for the quarter amounted to $6.1 million or $0.28 per share compared to $13.3 million or $0.62 per share last year. EBITDA 2 for the nine-month period amounted to $4.6 million or $0.21 per share compared to $23.0 million or $1.07 per share last year. The unfavorable movements in EBITDA 2 for both periods are primarily attributable to the previously explained decrease in gross profit combined with an increase in administration costs for the nine-month period.



Net Income

Net income 1 amounted to $2.7 million or $0.13 per share compared to $4.5 million or $0.21 per share last year. Net loss for the nine-month period amounted to $8.3 million or $0.38 per share compared to a net income of $4.4 million or $0.21 per share last year.



Dividend

For the current quarter, no dividend will be declared. The Company will revisit the declaration of dividends in subsequent quarters.

Conference call

The company will hold an analyst call on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. (EST) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-954-0599 and quoting the reservation number 22024886. The material that will be referenced during the conference call will be made available shortly before the event on the company’s website under the Investor Relations section (https://www.velan.com/en/company/investor_relations). There will be PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follows: 1-416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253. Enter reservation number 22024886 then follow the system prompts.

About Velan

Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan Inc. (www.velan.com) is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of industrial valves, with sales of US$411.2 million in its last reported fiscal year. The Company employs 1,664 people and has manufacturing plants in 9 countries. Velan Inc. is a public company with its shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VLN.

Safe harbour statement

This news release may include forward-looking statements, which generally contain words like “should”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “continue” or “estimate” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are disclosed in the Company’s filings with the appropriate securities commissions. While these statements are based on management’s assumptions regarding historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that it believes are reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may differ materially from those expressed herein. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures

In this press release, the Company has presented measures of performance or financial condition which are not defined under IFRS (“non-IFRS measures”) and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These measures are used by management in assessing the operating results and financial condition of the Company and are reconciled with the performance measures defined under IFRS. Company has also presented supplementary financial measures which are defined at the end of this report. Reconciliation and definition can be found on the next page.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA")

Three-month periods ended

Nine-month periods ended

(thousands, except amount per shares) November 30,

2022

$ November 30,

2021

$ November 30,

2022

$ November 30,

2021

$ Net income (loss)1 6,136 4,507 (8,289) 4,449 Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 2,086 2,382 6,270 7,190 Amortization of intangible assets 540 556 1,664 1,565 Finance costs – net 422 619 1,036 1,674 Income taxes 349 5,227 3,942 8,129 EBITDA 6,136 13,291 4,623 23,007 EBITDA per share - Basic and diluted 0.28 0.62 0.21 1.07

The term “EBITDA” is defined as net income or loss attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares plus depreciation of property, plant & equipment, plus amortization of intangible assets, plus net finance costs plus income tax provision. The terms “EBITDA per share” is obtained by dividing EBITDA by the total amount of subordinate and multiple voting shares. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Definitions of supplementary financial measures

The term “Net new orders” or “bookings” is defined as firm orders, net of cancellations, recorded by the Company during a period. Bookings are impacted by the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates for a given period. The measure provides an indication of the Company’s sales operation performance for a given period as well as well as an expectation of future sales and cash flows to be achieved on these orders.

The term “backlog” is defined as the buildup of all outstanding bookings to be delivered by the Company. The Company’s backlog is impacted by the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates for a given period. The measure provides an indication of the future operational challenges of the Company as well as an expectation of future sales and cash flows to be achieved on these orders.

The term “book-to-bill” is obtained by dividing bookings by sales. The measure provides an indication of the Company’s performance and outlook for a given period.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

_________________________________________

1 Net income or loss refer to net income or loss attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares.

2 Non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures – See explanation above.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of U.S. dollars) As at November 30, February 28, 2022 2022 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 31,354 54,015 Short-term investments 9,410 8,726 Accounts receivable 114,247 115,834 Income taxes recoverable 7,389 2,955 Inventories 217,697 223,198 Deposits and prepaid expenses 7,348 6,877 Derivative assets 341 553 387,786 412,158 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 68,548 73,906 Intangible assets and goodwill 15,604 16,693 Deferred income taxes 4,581 4,774 Other assets 652 897 89,385 96,270 Total assets 477,171 508,428 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness 2,043 550 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 78,812 80,503 Income taxes payable 1,784 3,806 Customer deposits 40,782 41,344 Provisions 14,941 18,444 Derivative liabilities 302 560 Current portion of long-term lease liabilities 1,221 1,360 Current portion of long-term debt 13,333 8,111 153,218 154,678 Non-current liabilities Long-term lease liabilities 9,673 11,073 Long-term debt 20,970 22,927 Income taxes payable 1,079 1,244 Deferred income taxes 4,074 4,025 Customer deposits 19,593 30,139 Provisions 16,626 13,101 Other liabilities 5,576 5,731 77,591 88,240 Total liabilities 230,809 242,918 Total equity 246,362 265,510 Total liabilities and equity 477,171 508,428







Consolidated Statements of Income (loss) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares and per share amounts) Three-month periods ended Nine-month periods ended November 30 November 30 November 30 November 30

2022 2021 2022 2021 $ $ $ $

Sales 95,229 109,971 255,288 286,393 Cost of sales 66,264 74,110 182,768 199,147 Gross profit 28,965 35,861 72,520 87,246 Administration costs 25,428 26,436 75,918 74,192 Other expense (income) 2 (579 ) (132 ) (537 ) Operating profit (loss) 3,535 10,004 (3,266 ) 13,591 Finance income 59 77 227 367 Finance costs (479 ) (696 ) (1,261 ) (2,041 ) Finance costs – net (420 ) (619 ) (1,034 ) (1,674 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 3,115 9,385 (4,300 ) 11,917 Income tax expense 350 5,227 3,943 8,129 Net income (loss) for the period 2,765 4,158 (8,243 ) 3,788 Net income (loss) attributable to: Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares 2,739 4,507 (8,289 ) 4,449 Non-controlling interest 26 (349 ) 46 (661 ) Net income (loss) for the period 2,765 4,158 (8,243 ) 3,788 Net income (loss) per Subordinate and Multiple Voting Share Basic and diluted 0.13 0.21 (0.38 ) 0.21 Dividends declared per Subordinate and Multiple - - 0.02 - Voting Share (CA$ - ) (CA$ - ) (CA$0.03) (CA$-) Total weighted average number of Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares Basic and diluted 21,585,635 21,585,635 21,585,635 21,585,635





Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month periods ended Nine-month periods ended

November 30 November 30 November 30 November 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 $ $ $ $ Comprehensive loss Net income (loss) for the period 2,765 4,158 (8,243 ) 3,788 Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation 3,183 (6,080 ) (10,408 ) (9,502 ) Comprehensive loss 5,948 (1,922 ) (18,651 ) (5,714 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares 5,922 (1,559 ) (18,697 ) (5,007 ) Non-controlling interest 26 (363 ) 46 (707 ) Comprehensive loss 5,948 (1,922 ) (18,651 ) (5,714 ) Other comprehensive loss is composed solely of items that may be reclassified subsequently to the consolidated statement of income (loss).





Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares) Equity attributable to the Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders Share capital Contributed surplus Accumulated other comprehensive loss Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interest Total equity Balance - February 28, 2021 72,695 6,260 (21,007 ) 239,136 297,084 3,137 300,221 Net income (loss) for the period - - - 4,449 4,449 (661 ) 3,788 Other comprehensive loss - - (9,456 ) - (9,456 ) (46 ) (9,502 ) Comprehensive income (loss) - - (9,456 ) 4,449 (5,007 ) (707 ) (5,714 ) Balance - November 30, 2021 72,695 6,260 (30,463 ) 243,585 292,077 2,430 294,507 Balance - February 28, 2022 72,695 6,260 (32,223 ) 218,092 264,824 686 265,510 Net income (loss) for the period - - - (8,289 ) (8,289 ) 46 (8,243 ) Other comprehensive loss - - (10,408 ) - (10,408 ) - (10,408 ) Comprehensive income (loss) - - (10,408 ) (8,289 ) (18,697 ) 46 (18,651 ) Dividends Multiple Voting Shares - - - (366 ) (366 ) - (366 ) Subordinate Voting Shares - - - (131 ) (131 ) - (131 ) Balance - November 30, 2022 72,695 6,260 (42,631 ) 209,306 245,630 732 246,362







Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month periods ended Nine-month periods ended

November 30 November 30 November 30 November 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 $ $ $ $ Cash flows from Operating activities Net income (loss) for the period 2,765 4,158 (8,243 ) 3,788 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided (used) by operating activities (1,558 ) 4,918 2,759 10,975 Changes in non-cash working capital items (4,585 ) (1,512 ) (12,483 ) (4,771 ) Cash provided (used) by operating activities (3,378 ) 7,564 (17,967 ) 9,992 Investing activities Short-term investments 64 (268 ) (1,117 ) (1,686 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment (1,449 ) (1,379 ) (2,985 ) (4,948 ) Additions to intangible assets (107 ) (520 ) (1,316 ) (1,330 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 4 10,597 44 13,729 Net change in other assets 2 2 30 (25 ) Cash used by investing activities (1,486 ) 8,432 (5,344 ) 5,740 Financing activities Dividends paid to Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders - - (497 ) - Net change in revolving credit facility 5,357 (11,872 ) 5,373 (5,624 ) Increase in long-term debt - - 2,160 5,889 Repayment of long-term debt (1,038 ) (1,522 ) (3,715 ) (6,068 ) Repayment of long-term lease liabilities (359 ) (427 ) (1,091 ) (1,284 ) Cash provided (used) by financing activities 3,960 (13,786 ) 2,230 (7,052 ) Effect of exchange rate differences on cash 490 (2,360 ) (3,073 ) (3,652 ) Net change in cash during the period (414 ) (2,294 ) (24,154 ) 2,884 Net cash – Beginning of the period 29,725 68,131 53,465 62,953 Net cash – End of the period 29,311 65,837 29,311 65,837 Net cash is composed of: Cash and cash equivalents 31,354 66,687 31,354 66,687 Bank indebtedness (2,043 ) (850 ) (2,043 ) (850 ) Net cash – End of the period 29,311 65,837 29,311 65,837 Supplementary information Interest paid (242 ) (526 ) (450 ) (1,360 ) Income taxes paid (2,802 ) (1,782 ) (6,799 ) (3,366 )

