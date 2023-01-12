MyEListing.com Publishes 2023 US Economic Outlook: “Americans Won’t Tolerate Lower Standards of Living”
EINPresswire.com/ -- MyEListing.com, a nationwide and free-to-use commercial real estate data and listings platform has published a 2023 economic outlook report detailing macroeconomic implications that Russia, China, industrial demand, a possible recession, fading globalism, and rising interest rates could have on the US economy in 2023.
The report studies these macroeconomic implications mostly as they pertain to the commercial real estate market in the US, stating that both the office and industrial demand sectors will likely begin consolidation phases in 2023, while physical retail locations, which have been in consolidation for some time, may start to expand as “rents recede and cap rates rise.”
As the report states, the multifamily sector remains fundamentally strong in terms of demand yet vulnerable, “with the most to lose,” as “cap rates, treasury rates, commodity prices, and demographics all figure into the multifamily calculus.”
Yet, the report hypothesizes that transitions from renter to homeowner due to mortgage rates spiking “as they have by about 100% within a year” may be slow and arduous in 2023, all else being equal. “All else, however, is rarely equal,” says the report, “and if history has taught us anything, it is that a new law, a change to a regulation, or even a new agency executive can make a significant impact on consumer behavior.
The report also hypothesizes that the US must “double the scale” of its industrial plant within the next four to five years to keep up with American standards of living thanks to fading globalization.
“Americans will not tolerate a lowering of their living standards or access to luxury goods or services,” reads the report. “This, however, requires a rough doubling of our industrial plant in the next 4 to 5 years under current conditions. This ‘shadow demand’ will likely keep a bid under certain industrial property types, especially new-tech manufacturing properties.
MyEListing.com is a national and free-to-use commercial real estate platform supporting real estate professionals and others from all corners of the industry. They support the likes of NAI Global, Marcus & Millichap, and Colliers, among others.
