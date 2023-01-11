PennDOT Announces In-Person and Online Plans Display for the SR 11, Section 357, over Hunlock Creek Bridge Superstructure Replacement in Hunlock Township, Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an in-person and virtual plans display regarding the SR 11, Section 357, Superstructure Replacement Project over Hunlock Creek in Hunlock Township, Luzerne County. This plans display will be held online, and plans will be displayed for public viewing at the Hunlock Township municipal building.

The bridge is located on SR 11 over Hunlock Creek, approximately 3 miles west of Nanticoke, PA.

The existing bridge was constructed in 1940. Approximately 6,900 vehicles per day use the bridge.

The purpose of the project is to provide a sustainable crossing over Hunlock Creek that provides a three-lane bridge (1 southbound through lane, 1 northbound left-turn lane, and 1 northbound through lane), addresses the structural deficiencies, and provides continued access to local residents, businesses, and emergency services.

This project consists of replacing the existing single-span reinforced concrete T-beam bridge superstructure under fill with a single-span composite pre-stressed concrete spread box beam bridge. The existing abutments will be repaired and remain in place. Additional proposed work includes approach roadway reconstruction, traffic island improvements at the intersection of SR 11 and SR 4016 (Main Road), guide rail replacement, along with improvements to the traffic signal, signing, and pavement marking. The new bridge superstructure will provide one 12-foot southbound through lane with a 9.5-foot outside shoulder, a 2-foot inside shoulder, a 4-foot raised concrete mountable curb median, one 11-foot northbound left turn lane with an inside shoulder of 1-foot, and one 12-foot northbound through lane with an 8-foot outside shoulder.

The roadway at the bridge site will be staged to allow 11-foot lanes for northbound and southbound traffic during construction. Left turns from SR 11 NB to SR 4016 WB will be detoured for the duration of construction. The detour will begin in Shickshinny via a left turn from SR 11 to SR 0239, right turn onto SR 4007 (McKendree Rd), right turn onto SR 4012 (Trailing Pine Rd), and a right turn onto SR 4005 (Cragle Hill Rd) resulting in a 6.7-mile vehicle detour length. Access to all driveways will be maintained during construction.

The project is currently in design and is planned to be let in May 2024. It is anticipated that some construction will begin in the summer of 2024 and will be complete by the fall of 2025.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project, display and describe the planned detour, and receive public input regarding questions or concerns with the project.

The plans display will be held in-person and online. The project will be presented at the regular scheduled Board of Supervisors Meeting to be held at the Hunlock Township Municipal Building, located at 33 Village Drive, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621 on February 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. The digital version of the plans display will be available from January 16, 2023 to March 31, 2023. Online information, including proposed detour route, detailed project information, and comment form, can be found by visiting the following PennDOT District 4-0 website: https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-4/PublicMeetings/Pages/default.aspx.

Click on the Luzerne County box, then choose the tile marked SR 11, Section 357 Bridge Superstructure Replacement Project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Amy Lolli,

PennDOT Project Manager, at 570-614-2958 or amlolli@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

