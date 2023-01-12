Eco-friendly Farming Takes Root in Rural Mbaise with JMeggro's Innovative Practices

JMeggro is powered by a 5KVA solar system JMeggro LLC is dedicated to ensuring food security and promoting rural job opportunities through its catfish farm that has the capacity to raise up to 10,000 fish At JMeggro Farms, we are committed to providing the highest quality and healthiest chicken meat for our customers. Our organically grown live broiler chickens are not only nutritious but also have a better taste compared to commercially sold broiler chick

JMeggro LLC Introduces Sustainable and Innovative Farming Practices in Mpam to Ensure Quality and Safety of Products

We are proud to play a part in promoting sustainable agriculture in Nigeria and we're excited to share our story with the world, and we invite everyone to check out our e-commerce site” — Ebenezer Obasi

MBAISE, IMO, NIGERIA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JMeggro LLC, a leading agritech company based in Ahiazu-Mbaise, Imo State, Nigeria, is proud to announce the implementation of innovative and sustainable farming practices that will help improve the quality and safety of their products, while also minimizing the environmental impact of their operations.

"At JMeggro, we are passionate about promoting sustainable agriculture and providing our customers with the highest-quality organic products," said Ebenezer Obasi, CEO of JMeggro LLC. "We believe that these new farming practices will help us achieve this goal, while also supporting the well-being and satisfaction of our staff."

One of the key aspects of JMeggro's farming practices is the use of intelligent software analysis, data-driven, and sustainable farming practices to ensure that their products are not only delicious, but also good for the environment. The farm is powered by a 5KVA solar system, a renewable, clean energy source that can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and minimize the environmental impact of their operations.

To improve access to water, JMeggro LLC has dug a borehole at the farm and use organic fish feed for their catfish. This is to provide a healthy and nutritious environment for their catfish to grow in. JMeggro LLC also introduced hybrid catfish and Clarias catfish to the farm, with each species having different growth rates and maturity periods.

JMeggro LLC takes pride in their oven-smoking process which is an ancient method of preserving fish that is not only delicious but also healthy. This preserves all the nutritious properties of fish and their expert team ensures that the catfish is smoked to perfection and packaged hygienically so customers can enjoy them at their convenience.

In addition to catfish, JMeggro LLC supplies a wide range of products, from freshly harvested, to foods processed on the farm. They include; hygienically milled and processed rice, organic poultry, eggs and poultry feed, pigs, and garden-fresh vegetables. Their efficient distribution channels facilitate nationwide delivery and they set a precedent for conservation with their eco-friendly branding and packaging of processed and unprocessed food products.

JMeggro LLC is dedicated to providing high-quality products and excellent customer service. The company is also committed to adopting sustainable practices to improve the long-term viability of the farm, and to supporting the well-being and satisfaction of its staff. Additionally, JMeggro LLC provides living quarters for its staff to ensure that they have a comfortable and convenient place to live while working at the farm.

"We believe that these new farming practices will help us to achieve our goal of making organic, sustainably grown food accessible to everyone," said Ebenezer Obasi, CEO of JMeggro LLC. "We are proud to play a part in promoting sustainable agriculture in Nigeria and we're excited to share our story with the world, and we invite everyone to check out our e-commerce site at https://meggro.com/ where you can purchase our farm produce online. Our goal is to make it convenient for our customers to access our products"

JMeggro LLC invites customers and media to visit their farm to see the innovative and sustainable farming practices in action. To schedule a visit or for more information about JMeggro LLC's products and services, please contact Ebenezer Obasi at hello@meggro.com.

About JMeggro LLC

JMeggro LLC is a leading agritech company based in Ahiazu-Mbaise, Imo State, Nigeria that was incorporated in September 2022 with a vision of creating an integrated farm with an online e-commerce site and distribution channels. JMeggro LLC operates a catfish farm with a capacity of up to 10,000 fish, as well as broiler and layer poultry operations. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality products and excellent customer service, while also supporting the well-being and satisfaction of its staff.

For further information, please contact:

Ebenezer Obasi, CEO

JMeggro LLC

2 Isi-Ogbodu Rd., Umuoho, Mpam, Ahiazu-Mbaise Imo State, Nigeria 463105

hello@meggro.com

Live broilers on the go! Watch as our Keke drivers dispatch fresh, sustainably raised chicken to satisfied customers in the bustling city of Umuahia.