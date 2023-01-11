Gov. Lee Appoints Stanley Kweller 20th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee appointed Stanley Kweller as circuit court judge for the 20th Judicial District to fill a vacancy created by the death of Judge Phil Smith, effective immediately.

“Stan is a highly qualified attorney, and I value the significant experience he will bring to the 20th Judicial District,” said Lee. “I am confident he will serve Tennesseans with integrity and appreciate his leadership.”

Kweller formerly served as an attorney at Watkins & McNeilly, PLLC. Kweller brings 45 years of legal background to his respective role, including decades of family practice experience and nine years as an Assistant District Attorney General for the 2nd Judicial District. Kweller earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Emory University and J.D. at the University of Tennessee College of Law.

The 20th Judicial District covers Davidson County.

